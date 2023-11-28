Notts County 3, Crawley Town 1: Sloppy Reds beaten after Campbell stunner gives them early lead

Adam Campbell gave Crawley Town a 10th-minute lead against Notts County on Tuesday night. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Both sides had a number of chances in a frantic first 45 minutes with Scott Lindsey’s side being the slightly better side. But ruthless County took advantage of sloppy errors in the second half to claim all three points in front of a 7,716 crowd.

Lindsey made three changes to the side that beat Harrogate 2-1 at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday. Liam Kelly missed the game through suspension while Klaidi Lolos and Ronan Darcy dropped to the bench. Will Wright returned to the starting XI, Aaron Henry replaced Kelly and Ade Adeyemo made his first league start for the Reds.

The Crawley Town players wore black armbands in memory of former manager Dermot Drummy on the anniversary of his passing and there was a minute's applause for former England and Tottenham manager Terry Venables, who died at the weekend, before the game.

Reds started well, pressing high from the off and Adam Campbell progressed into the box on five minutes nefore laying off to Nick Tsaroulla on the edge of the County box, but his shot was well blocked.

Jodi Jones looked lively from the start and he sent in a dangerous cross but Tsaroulla put in a great challenge.

But just like the FA Cup tie a few weeks ago, it was the visitors who took the lead.

And Adeyemo got the assist on his debut as he broke forward before laying off to Campbell, who was allowed to take a touch before firing home from 25 yards against his former side. It was a fantastic strike.

Kellan Gordon went down after a challenge and received treatment but was OK to carry on.

Lindsey's men then had two openings - firstly some wonderful play between Laurence Maguire, Campbell and Tsaroulla ended with Adeyemo flicking to Tsaroulla, who found himself in a great position, but his shot was blocked. Then Sam Slocombe found himself in no man's land but Tsaroulla could take full advantage.

They were made to run these chances straight away when a long ball found David McGoldrick, who curled one round a stranded Luca Ashby-Hammond.

But Crawley hit back straight and Ben Gladwin nearly squeezed one past Slocombe, who spilled the skipper's shot just wide.

It was a frantic opening 25 minutes with Crawley dominating possession and Tsaroulla and Gordon looking dangerous on the wings.

It was Notts County who had the next chance when McGoldrick broke forward, laying the ball off to Nemane, who in turn crossed to Langstaff but his header dribbled wide.

Danilo Orsi was the first player in the book after appearing to knock over Baldwin off the ball. After referee Scott Jackson spoke to his assistant, showed the Reds striker a yellow.

Jones was again a menace in the 2l39th minute, bombing down the left but Ashby-Hammond read his cross well with Langstaff lurking. Like most of the half, it went straight down the other end and Tsaroulla had another chance from Gordon's cross, but his couldn't get a good connection with his weaker right foot.

Baldwin then had a glorious chance at the back post but his shot went wide. Adeyemo then did well defensively to put Jones off after Will Wright was caught in possession.

At the other end, Tsaroulla again found an opening just before the break but the ball wouldn't quite fall for him after a defensive mix up and County managed to clear.

Luke Williams’ side finished the half strongly with Jones again providing another brilliant cross with noone able to convert. But Reds held on to go into the break 1-1. Scott Lindsey received a yellow card just before the break.

Slocombe, who did look shaky at times in first half, was replaced by Aidan Stone at the start of the second half and he was tested early doors when a swift attack ended with Tsaroulla twisting and turning in the box before unleashing another shot which the keeper parried away.

It got a little scrappy after that but it was the home side who thought they had taken the lead when the impressive Jones passed to Crowley whose goal bound shot was somehow blocked and cleared on the line by Wright.

The same pair combined for another chance minutes later but this time Gladwin blocked Crowley's shot.

On 61 minutes, Maguire was then booked for a challenge more suitable for rugby on Nemane in a dangerous position.

And from the resulting free kick the home side took the lead when Jim O'Brien headed home, despite the Crawley players claiming offside.

Sam Austin and McGoldrick were replaced by John Bostock and Junior Maria's and Lolos came on for Adeyemo.

And it was Lolos who had a chance to draw Reds level from Campbell's cross, the substitute was off target.

But it was the home side who scored the next goal. Crawley tried to play out from the back and Williams misplaced his pass to Crowley, who passed to Morias, who slotted home past Ashby-Hammond.

Campbell received a yellow card for a late challenge shortly after before he was replaced by Darcy.

Morias had the perfect chance to make it 4-1 but he somehow missed from two yards out before Darcy forced a good save from Stone with ten minutes to go.

Travis Johnson, Kamari Swyer and Harry Forster replaced Gladwin, Orsi and Gordon as Reds looked to throw everything at County.

As the home side took their foot off the gas, Reds had chances through Tsaroulla, Darcy and Swyer but it wasn't to be as the 136 Reds fans went home disappointed after another defeat on the road.