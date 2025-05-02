Now it’s five: Old Bexhillians pick up another East Sussex league title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Old Bexhillians Walking Football Club have won the Southern Combination East Sussex League – for the fifth time and the third year in a row.

For the third year running, the club have won the East Sussex division of the Southern Combination League.

You can add these to the first two titles in the original concept of an East Sussex League, which they won in 2017 and 2018 – making a glorious total of five years of dominance by Bexhill, a great achievement.

The squad comprises Nick Gardner, Alan Osman, Brian Cook, Howard Whitelaw, Chris Osbourne, Darren Cray, Marcus Oakley and Wesley Mendy.

Old Bexhillians walking footballers - title winners again

Mick Davies is their non-playing club chair.

