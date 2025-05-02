Now it’s five: Old Bexhillians pick up another East Sussex league title
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
For the third year running, the club have won the East Sussex division of the Southern Combination League.
You can add these to the first two titles in the original concept of an East Sussex League, which they won in 2017 and 2018 – making a glorious total of five years of dominance by Bexhill, a great achievement.
The squad comprises Nick Gardner, Alan Osman, Brian Cook, Howard Whitelaw, Chris Osbourne, Darren Cray, Marcus Oakley and Wesley Mendy.
Mick Davies is their non-playing club chair.
We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.
Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.