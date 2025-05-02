Now it’s five: Old Bexhillians pick up another East Sussex league title

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd May 2025, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Old Bexhillians Walking Football Club have won the Southern Combination East Sussex League – for the fifth time and the third year in a row.

For the third year running, the club have won the East Sussex division of the Southern Combination League.

You can add these to the first two titles in the original concept of an East Sussex League, which they won in 2017 and 2018 – making a glorious total of five years of dominance by Bexhill, a great achievement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The squad comprises Nick Gardner, Alan Osman, Brian Cook, Howard Whitelaw, Chris Osbourne, Darren Cray, Marcus Oakley and Wesley Mendy.

Old Bexhillians walking footballers - title winners againOld Bexhillians walking footballers - title winners again
Old Bexhillians walking footballers - title winners again

Mick Davies is their non-playing club chair.

We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.

Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

Related topics:Old Bexhillians Walking Football ClubBexhillNick Gardner

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice