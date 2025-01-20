Now it’s seven unbeaten: Chichester City get better of Bowers and Pitsea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jimmy Wild’s 23rd goal of the season gave Chichester a 1-0 victory at Oaklands Park as they extended their unbeaten run to seven games and retained sixth spot in the Isthmian premier table.

Lloyd Rowlatt came back in for Mo Jammeh, who dropped to the bench alongside Olly Munt, Joe Moore and Finlay Chadwick.

Ryan Davidson conceded a corner in the first minute which Lucas Albon delivered and the visitors tried their luck with an early chance before Bowers’ skipper Rohdell Gordon had a go only for Yannis Ambroisine to stray offside.

The away team won three consecutive throws down the right that Joe Halsey took before the hosts got one of their own. Wild, Rowlatt and Ethan Prichard combined but the Essex side cleared.

The Chi No9 was flagged offside in the next move then George Scales was adjudged to have hand-balled up against Rob Hutchings.

A super Prichard pass sent overlapping full back Davidson scampering down the right for another Chichester throw which Isaac Bello launched. At the other end Alfie Evans forced Chi stopper Kieran Magee into his first proper save and Prichard hit a cross/shot on 13 after good work from Joe Clarke and Wild.

Prichard pulled a decent save out of Bowers’ custodian David Hughes and City centre back Curtis Da Costa cleared when Ambroisine threatened.

City midfielder Emmett Dunn did well up against the influential TQ Addy. Magee was out to snuff out the danger posed by Scales before Bello broke up the right and won Chi a corner. Bello hit one just wide of the post on the half hour mark – then had another go but it was steered out for a corner.

Jimmy Wild’s goal wins it for Chi City against Bowers and Pitsea - picture by Neil Holmes

Prichard shot wide for a goal kick and MOM Hutchings was caught unfairly, although the set-piece came to nothing.

Chi threatened once more as Prichard aimed a cross towards Wild and his follow up shot went out for a goal kick in time added on.

Bello won a corner in the first minute of the second half which Hutchings took and Hughes gathered.

A couple of Bowers’ moves fizzled out before Hutchings went on a run and a ball from Rowlatt got intercepted.

Wild’s super reverse pass to Prichard set Dunn up for an opportunity which the visitors cleared and Magee denied Scales.

Luke Reeve smashed one into the side-netting from a Bowers corner. Prichard went on a decent run on the hour and Wild played an inviting ball in that went out for a goal kick.

Alex Teniola spurned a golden chance from close range that Magee stopped impressively. Hutchings, Prichard and Rowlatt got Chichester going once again but the ball was lost.

A Chi break in the 67th minute involving Hutchings, Prichard and Bello almost got Wild in but the visitors hooked the ball away. They could do nothing though on 69 as Hutchings found Wild and the league’s top scorer did what he does best and found the net.

Jammeh and Moore replaced Rowlatt and Clarke to freshen things up. Jammeh’s first action was to find Prichard for a shot that nicked of a player kindly for Hughes. Teniola and Halsey were replaced by Nick Dembele and Quentin Monville.

Ben Pashley picked out Prichard with a superb pass and he got off a shot before Jammeh was impeded. Bowers earned a corner on the College Lane side which Magee, sound all game, collected without real pressure.

Chichester: Magee, Davidson, Hutchings, Dunn, Da Costa, Pashley, Rowlatt, Clarke, Wild, Bello, Prichard. (Jammeh, Chadwick, Moore, Munt)