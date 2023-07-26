Nyewood Lane to be renamed MKM Arena after Bognor Regis Town bosses strike sponsor deal

Bognor Regis Town chiefs are celebrating after striking a sponsorship deal for the naming rights of their historic home at Nyewood Lane. The club have announced that their ground of 140 years will now be known as the MKM Arena.

The partnership comes as MKM Building Supplies, the UK's leading independent builders’ merchant, prepares to open a branch in Chichester on Monday (July 31).

Rocks grandee Jack Pearce, who has been with the club for more than 50 years, said he was delighted that the deal had been struck with the building supplies firm.

He said: "Nyewood Lane has its own very special place in non-league football history and so any naming rights partnership had to represent excellent value for the club and also have a certain synergy – this is achieved given MKM Building Supplies' support of football in general."

Peter Bird, Simon Cook and Richard Hellen celebrate the ground naming rights deal

Bognor general manager Simon Cook said the decision to rename the famous old ground wasn't one which was made lightly. He said: "The MKM Arena has a certain ring about it and we are in good company as the business already has the naming rights to Hull City's MKM Stadium. We wish MKM all the best with their new branch in Chichester and look forward to this relationship flourishing."

Richard Hellen, branch director from MKM Chichester, said “We are delighted to be supporting Bognor Regis Town FC, as a new local business to the area we wanted to support local people and local football. MKM have a strong community ethos and we are thrilled to be supporting a club at the heart of the local community."

Pete Bird, also a branch director, added: “We couldn’t be more excited to be Bognor’s naming rights sponsor. The partnership goes beyond just a name; it’s a shared commitment to celebrate the spirit of football and the passion of their loyal fans.”

