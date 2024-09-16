October date for Leisure Leagues five-aside Veterans football at Arun Sports Arena

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join in the fun as a brand new five-aside Vets football league starts on Sunday, October6 at Arun Sports Arena - read on to find out about a special offer!

Full length matches will available to watch back on our Leisure Leagues Sussex YouTube channel.

The games will be played at Arun Sports Arena with 4pm to 6pm kick-offs and each game lasting 30 minutes.

Entry is £35 per team per week, £10 entry - a saving of £40!

Sign up now to book your place in the Arun 5 aside Vets football league!

There will be Social Media updates, all online team profiles as well as well-organised and weekly communications.

There are trophies/M=medals to be won along with Golden Boot, Golden Glove and MVP awards.

All abilities are welcome - squads of up to eight players.

Contact the Area Manager: Steve 07955175518/[email protected]