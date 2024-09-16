October date for Leisure Leagues five-aside Veterans football at Arun Sports Arena

By Steve Simmonds
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 08:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Join in the fun as a brand new five-aside Vets football league starts on Sunday, October6 at Arun Sports Arena - read on to find out about a special offer!

Full length matches will available to watch back on our Leisure Leagues Sussex YouTube channel.

The games will be played at Arun Sports Arena with 4pm to 6pm kick-offs and each game lasting 30 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entry is £35 per team per week, £10 entry - a saving of £40!

Sign up now to book your place in the Arun 5 aside Vets football league!Sign up now to book your place in the Arun 5 aside Vets football league!
Sign up now to book your place in the Arun 5 aside Vets football league!

There will be Social Media updates, all online team profiles as well as well-organised and weekly communications.

There are trophies/M=medals to be won along with Golden Boot, Golden Glove and MVP awards.

All abilities are welcome - squads of up to eight players.

https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/arun-sports-arena-vets-league/arun-veterans-league-over-35s-only-sunday

Contact the Area Manager: Steve 07955175518/[email protected]

Related topics:SussexYouTubeGolden Glove

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice