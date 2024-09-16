October date for Leisure Leagues five-aside Veterans football at Arun Sports Arena
The games will be played at Arun Sports Arena with 4pm to 6pm kick-offs and each game lasting 30 minutes.
Entry is £35 per team per week, £10 entry - a saving of £40!
There will be Social Media updates, all online team profiles as well as well-organised and weekly communications.
There are trophies/M=medals to be won along with Golden Boot, Golden Glove and MVP awards.
All abilities are welcome - squads of up to eight players.
https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/arun-sports-arena-vets-league/arun-veterans-league-over-35s-only-sunday
Contact the Area Manager: Steve 07955175518/[email protected]
