Bognor were trailing 1-3 and seemingly out of the contest when the striker blasted a brace to bring the scores level. And then he hit the bar in the dying seconds -- had the ball gone in, it would have given the hosts the most unlikely win.

Tom Bragg had given Blake's charges a lifeline for 1-2 before the break after the visitors helped themselves to a two-goal advantage within 14 minutes -- through Calvin Ekpiteta and Femi Akinwande -- as the Rocks struggled to cope with the power and intensity of the Robins.

But the home side found a way back in to the game with controlled possession and started to worry the visitors as the second half unfolded. And Odokonyero's goals on 78 minutes and 88 minutes ensured Bognor earned a point.

Craig Robson and his Carshalton opponent keep their eyes on the ball in Tuesday night's 3-3 draw | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Blake was happy to come away with a share of the spoils but was critical of his side's lacklustre opening. He said: "I am delighted with the result given that we were 3-1 down but I feel that we played worse tonight than we did when we were beaten 4-0 at Horsham. It's very frustrating. I think if we didn't have Nathan we would have been beaten because he scores the second goal out of nowhere, it was a fantastic goal and gave us a little bit of impetus at the right time. But what I will say is that those who questioned the application, desire and work rate at Horsham have seen all of those qualities here. Having said that I am more disappointed than against Horsham.

"If anyone watching that game would have not given Nathan man of the match… well I thought he was the best player on the pitch by a country mile. Don't get me wrong, I am ecstatic by the comeback but so disappointed in the way we played. We are a team that will for instance play Cray off the park (in the 4-0 win in the FA Cup) and they don't have a shot on goal, and then play a team like Carshalton who try and do a number on us, and they sit in and try to hit us on the break and we are too soft.

"We showed great courage to comeback. The goal, for Tom Bragg to score the header, was massive for us then they get the penalty and we are 3-1 down. Then Nathan scores a goal out of the blue, typical striker's goal, brilliant finish and the bizarre thing is we nearly won the game and we were never worth of winning it in my opinion. I'm not being negative but it's not how I want to see my team play and we need to eradicate those situations; if we don't we will keep conceding goals."

Blake is now sweating on the fitness of Craig Robson and Nick Dembele, both substituted with tweaks, ahead off the FA Cup second qualifying round clash with Hampton & Richmond Borough at the Nye Camp this Saturday. Already missing is skipper Harvey Whyte who looks set to be out for another three weeks at least with an ankle injury.