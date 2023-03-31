The Old Bexhillians Walking Football Club are going from strength to strength.

They sit top of the Southern Combination WF League with neighbours Hastings United WF Club in second, promising exciting times for the second part of the season.

They won 3-2 against Hastings at Bexhill College to edge out their rivals with an Alan Osman hat-trick and a glorious save from Howard Whitelaw the highlights.

Battle Knights WFC are still in the frame as well whilst the other Bexhill side, The Atha, are quite capable of upsetting the teams above.

The OBWFC squad who defeated Hastings WFC 3-2

OBWFC have three main sponsors that contribute to the club to enable a financial and stable platform. This allows it to make its contribution to the people of Bexhill and surrounding areas – this is apart from the many individual club members who regularly contribute to the club.

Sponsors are: Age UK South East, Harold`s Hog Roast and SBS Consumables – and the latter has just sponsored a new kit for the club.

There is a varied programme of football events in store for the club in the summer. National Cup games begin shortly when the club will enter teams in various age brackets - over 50, over 60, over 65 and over 70. The club have 15 or so members still performing over the age of 70.

Friendly matches are planned against other Sussex clubs and the Combination league is in full swing until May. There will also be some Combination League Cup matches soon.

One of the Bexhill food bank presentations to Cllr Lynn Langlands

On the social side a charity quiz is taking place soon and the annual barbecue and other outdoor events are planned, like tenpin bowling, a visit to Brighton dogs and nine-hole golf days.

The club have been very active on the fundraising front and have donated £580 to Bexhill Rotary for the Turkish earthquake appeal. Closer to home the Bexhill Foodbank has received £180 from the club and their members and Warming up the Homeless has had £505.

OBWFC have a few ladies and hope to encourage them to form their own squad, so enquiries are welcome from ladies who want to be involved. Ladies WF teams are sometimes formed at over-40s level.

Details from chairman Mick Davies on 07961 008743 or [email protected]