Old Bexhillians Walking Football Club's seniors team

Old Bexhillians walking footballers are enjoying a really good season so far in their teams’ respective leagues.

OBWFC’s over-60s - The Atha Strollers - are sitting proudly on top of their league having inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Burwash WFC, who were league leaders at the start of play.

To add more cherries to the cake, forward Martin ‘Trigger’ Brown has waded in with 18 goals this term in all competitions to stay on target for the Golden Boot award at the club’s presentation evening in May.

Trigger has played for all the club’s teams in past couple years, apart from the seniors … as he is only a young lad of 61!

Martin 'Trigger' Brown

The club’s Little Common Wonderers Over-50s are in third place in the SCWFL East Division, two points behind the club’s Old Bexhillians team who are second – with Eastbourne WFC in top spot. Just three points separate the top three. All to play for.

This month the club’s Bexhill Seniors took a squad to the Worthing Seniors event and managed a credible mid-table finish in the league that boasted such teams as Kingston - the current holders of the Over 70s National Cup competition – Brighton Dolphins, Worthing WFC, Arun WFC, Brighton Penguins and Horsham.

They were managed by Rob Say and Andy Burton. The seniors are not engaged in a league but play regular friendlies and events.

Full details on participating in the club can be obtained from chair Mick Davies on 07961 008743 or by email at [email protected]