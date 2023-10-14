The Old Bexhillians Walking Football Club have been very active in the past few weeks on the social as well as footballing side.

The new season of the Southern Combination Football League - East Division ( SCFL) matches has just begun with the clubs Little Common Wonderers squad ( LCWWF) achieving a fine 1-1 result at Battle Knights.

The Old Bexhillians squad ( OBWF) squad take on Ringmer away shortly followed by Eastbourne Borough at home and the season continues until next Spring with teams like the afore mentioned Eastbourne Borough and Ringmer, Hastings WF, Hastings Hornets , Battle Knights as well as the two Bexhill sides.

The OBWF side will be defending the trophy they won this year as the first champions of the SCFL east division so the other sides will be gunning for them. This season the club will be managed by Brian Cook and Nick Gardner whilst Roger Kidney and Mike Southen will be looking after Little Common Wonderers.

The Bexhill Seniors, jointly managed by Rob Say and Andrew Burton, line up to face Eastbourne | Picture from OBWFC

The Old Bexhillians Club played in the first ever local league that started in 2017 at The Eastbourne Sporting Park and they won it that season and also the following season, so the club want to keep the winning spell going. The pandemic put a halt to the league continuing in that format and it was last year that that the new league structure was devised.

There is also for the first time an over 60 years old league, again under the umbrella of The Southern Combination Football League and the club will be represented by a side called the Atha Strollers and comprises teams from Burwash, Hastings WFC and Eastbourne Strollers. Much has been written about the Atha - a name that derives from the Bexhill Amateur Athletic Club, a much-loved loved sporting tradition to many Bexhill folk.

The club's senior players - Over 68 and Over 70-year-olds play friendly games against other clubs and recently had a goalless encounter with Eastbourne Borough WFC that lacked goals but made up for in energy and effort. Called the Bexhill Seniors, they are jointly managed by Rob Say and Andrew Burton. The squad photo shows them before the match against Eastbourne.

On the social front a charity quiz night was recently held at the Little Common FC headquarters and one of the clubs`s chosen charities, Warming Up The Homeless was the recipient. The photo shows the club chairman Mick Davies handing over the donation to WUTH chief executive Judy Hampton.

Mick Davies handing over the donation to WUTH chief executive Judy Hampton | Picture from OBWFC

The club opens their doors to all local clubs at social events and a team from our noisy neighbours Hastings WFC came top of the quiz teams but in keeping with the spirit of walking football generously handed over their winnings to the club's charity. The club is proud to be associated with local charities and if any reader is interested in helping the charity with its essential work, please contact Trudy Hampton on 07367 060708.

A 9-hole golf event was arranged at Highwoods Golf Club last week the very pleasant October weather was enjoyed by a good number. Golf and quizzes are just two events on the club`s calendar of events. Ten Pin bowling and A Night at The Dogs are also on the agenda for the near future.

The club are also looking for another sponsor to join our illustrious team of Age UK Southeast, Harolds Hog Roast & SBS Consumables.

The club are also always seeking new recruits to our club so again in the first instance contact the Chairman for further details. Aimed at the Over 50s for Men and Over 40s for Women the club have three sessions per week as well as the friendly and league fixtures. All are welcome.

The club wants to develop the Ladies playing section so again if any female players of over 40 wish to join a walking football club there is a thriving one in the Town.