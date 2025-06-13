Old Bexhillians walking footballers pick up season’s prizes
Being their decennial anniversary the event was testimony to just how popular and embracing the club has become since their very basic beginnings in 2015.
Thanks to the Age UK South East initiative in 2014 when they promoted walking football in the area in collaboration with Active Rother, the club has grown and grown to a size that embraces players from the age of 50 to 81 - with club sides competing in age groups in leagues and friendlies throughout this age range.
The main club awards were bestowed as follows:
Old Bexhillian squad player of the year: Chris Osbourne
Little Common Wonderers squad player of the year: Tony Tyres
Atha Strollers squad player of the year: Martin ‘Trigger’ Brown
Senior squad player of the year: Dave Fricker
Golden Boot winner: Martin ‘Trigger Brown
Most improved player: Gabrielle
Club person of the year: Sarah Brown
Dave Willis Trophy for services to the club: Howard Whitelaw
Awards were given to Hassan Hassan, Rob Say, Roger Kidney, Rob Carey and Caz Cunningham for services to club activities.
The attendees were provided with a delicious buffet by the golf club with Hastings Walking Football Club’s Tony Harris performing the MCs role in the guise of a humorous Donald Trump and music was provided by the OBs’ in-house band - Coast Road - who are making a name for themselves on the local music scene.
Full details on the OBWFC for players from the age of 50 for gents and 40 for ladies can be obtained from the club chair Mick Davies on 07961 008743 or [email protected]
