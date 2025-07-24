Oldham Athletic play-off winner’s signing is major coup for Eastbourne Borough
Just a few weeks ago, the 24-year-old claimed an assist in the National League Play-Off Final, setting up James Norwood as Oldham beat Southend after extra time at Wembley to secure promotion to the Football League.
“I’m absolutely delighted to be here,” said Uchegbulam. “I had conversations with the gaffer over the last two weeks, and I’m buzzing to get this over the line. I can’t wait to get going, and play in front of the fans.
“For me personally, I want to bring goals and assists to the team. Ultimately, the aim for the club is promotion and after just coming off the back of winning at Wembley, I want to feel that success again.”
Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Uchegbulam grew up in Milan before moving to the north west of England, making an impression during successful seasons with Mossley and Matlock Town.
His impact was such that he attracted the attention of Chesterfield in 2022, making the move into the National League at the age of 21, before joining Rochdale a year later.
After making 30 appearances for Dale in 2023/24, he made the switch to Oldham Athletic. Uchegbulam got a goal on his Oldham debut, scoring a ninth minute opener in a 3-0 home win over Braintree on the opening day of last season.
