On another day, Crawley Town’s performance would have produced a different outcome - opinion

Action from the Sky Bet League 2 match against Crawley Town FC at The Broadfield Stadium, Saturday 16 December2023 Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Especially as the stags had only lost once in the league all season. But I can’t help but feel on another day Reds performance would have produced a different outcome. At the start of the second half with the game all square at 1-1, Will Wright crashed a thunderous effort from all of 25 yards against the cross bar when Scott Lindsey’s men were well on top.

Had that gone in then the game could well of swung in Crawley’s favour. But as happens so much in football, the game then turned on a six pence, when the opposition then went up the other end and scored a couple of quick fire goals to send the points back to Nottinghamshire.

The sending off of Reds Jay Williams for a couple of quick yellow cards just added insult to injury.What Crawley must do now is regroup and make amends with a performance and hopefully a winning result against old Conference foes AFC Wimbledon, who are the visitors to the Broadfield Stadium this coming Friday night.

Three points against the Wombles of Kingston would be the perfect Christmas present for Reds fans everywhere! :)#COYR Steve Herbert

