Solly March has vowed to come back "stronger than ever" after successfully undergoing surgery on his injured knee.

The 29-year-old ruptured his cruciate ligament in Albion's 2-1 loss to Manchester City in October, along with suffering some meniscus damage as well.

The winger, who has three goals and one assist this season, went under the knife last month to repair the meniscus problem and on Friday he took to social media to say his second knee operation had gone as planned.

The former Lewes star also heaped praise on the Seagulls for qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League with their 1-0 win over AEK Athens on Thursday.

Solly March receives medical treatment as Pascal Gross speaks with Erling Haaland at Manchester City in October (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

He wrote in an Instagram post: "Operation number 2 done, as planned! On the road to coming back stronger than ever Well done to the boys last night for getting to the knockout stages, incredible."

March, who scored eight goals and bagged eight assists last season, is likely to miss the rest of the 2023/24 campaign with his knee injury.