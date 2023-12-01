‘On road to coming back’ – Solly March delights Brighton and Hove Albion fans with injury update
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 29-year-old ruptured his cruciate ligament in Albion's 2-1 loss to Manchester City in October, along with suffering some meniscus damage as well.
The winger, who has three goals and one assist this season, went under the knife last month to repair the meniscus problem and on Friday he took to social media to say his second knee operation had gone as planned.
The former Lewes star also heaped praise on the Seagulls for qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League with their 1-0 win over AEK Athens on Thursday.
He wrote in an Instagram post: "Operation number 2 done, as planned! On the road to coming back stronger than ever Well done to the boys last night for getting to the knockout stages, incredible."
March, who scored eight goals and bagged eight assists last season, is likely to miss the rest of the 2023/24 campaign with his knee injury.
This is not the first time he has had knee trouble as he had surgery on a torn meniscus in February 2021 and was out for six months as a result; plus he ruptured an ACL in December 2015, which kept him sidelined for 11 months.