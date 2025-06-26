One in, one out as Bognor Regis Town squad continues to take shape

Lucas Pattenden has left | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell have snapped up keeper Mac Chisholm as they continue to shape their squad for the upcoming challenge of the Isthmian South Central division.

But it is a case of one in, one out for Bognor Regis Town with the news that winger Lucas Pattenden is leaving after being side lined since February 2024 with an injury in his hip area.

The speedy wide-man is poised to join National League South Horsham as he continues to recover from the long-standing problem and there is a suggestion that he may well be loaned to Littlehampton Town at first as he bids to attain full fitness.

Rocks lost the services of No.1 Ryan Hall over the summer when he quit to join Gosport Borough following relegation from the Isthmian premier division last season. Now Chisholm, 22, formerly of Littlehampton Town, has become the newest recruit to join up with the Nye Camp group.

Chisholm, who has featured in the Baller League on Sky Sports TV, was in the U18s set-up at Fulham before joining West Bromwich Albion — and he has also played for Kingstonian and Guildford City.

The shot-stopper was due to make his bow for the Rocks in a pre-season friendly at Hormdean on Friday 11th July but the match has been cancelled.

Howell said: “Matt is coming in for us — he played the back end of last season with Littlehampton and he has played the level and he is a good lad and will suit the way the we want to play the game. Lucas informed us that he is going to go to Horsham — we wish him well.”

Meanwhile, the club have issued an update on season tickets for supporters. Simon Cook explains: “Some supporters have contacted us to ask if they can come and purchase tickets in person at the club rather than use the online portal. Alison Raymond, our commercial manager, will be at the Nyewood Lane on Friday 4th July and Friday 11th July from 10am – 4pm and will be happy to assist.

“Before that, Alison will also be at the Supporters Club AGM on Thursday 3rd July at 19:30. Payment is by card or cheque. Alternatively, if you cannot get to the ground please send a cheque for the required amount to the club giving your home address so that the season ticket can be delivered to you.”