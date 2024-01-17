Lucas Pattenden has put pen to paper on a new deal at Bognor Regis Town after a blistering first half of the campaign.

Jet-heeled Pattenden, 24, signed for the Rocks last Summer from Littlehampton Town and has been a huge hit for Robbie Blake’s men since his arrival.

And his fantastic form down the right has prompted the club to secure his services on an 18-month contract.

Pattenden, who has won five man-of-the-match awards so far this season, says he couldn’t be more delighted to commit his immediate future to the MKM Arena outfit.

Lucas Pattenden on the ball at Folkestone | Picture: Tommy McMillan

He said: “It really was a no brainer for me and I’m happy to sign. The lads are great, the supporters are too and there is so much to like about being a part of what’s happening at the club. We’re a young squad and the hope is that we continue to grow and develop together.”

Boss Blake says Pattenden has all the qualities to play a major part in his side’s progress.

He said: “Patto has come in and been excellent for us. He has pace in abundance and is direct and defenders don’t like that one bit. He has a great attitude and is willing to soak up what we ask of him and turn that in to attacking play from which we can benefit as a team.