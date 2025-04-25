'One of our own' - Crawley Town pay tribute to fan and volunteer Ken Blackmore

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town have paid tribute to Ken Blackmore, a lifelong fan and club volunteer, who died this week.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ken, who was affectionately known around the club as Travel Ken, will be familiar to most Crawley fans and also all the media who visited the ground.

Ken’s smiling face always welcomed the press with a cup of tea and brilliant banter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the club said: “Ken, who had followed the club since his early years, earned his affectionate nickname from his days running the club’s supporters coaches to away fixtures. Ken’s unwavering love and dedication to the club stretched way beyond his attendance at both home and away fixtures, as he would often be seen around the ground with his trolley of tools fixing things in his spare time, which could so easily have been spent elsewhere. That summed Ken up to a tee, he’d always be helping the club in one way or another.

“In his later years, Ken could be heard on the radio, assisting Gary Smith as the club’s official co-commentator at away fixtures. Ken’s passion and love for the club could be heard and felt through the radio waves, and we are sure many Crawley fans are going to miss hearing his positive and bubbly tones on matchday. At home fixtures, Ken would be found in the press room, looking after the local & often national press, making sure they were catered for and always had a tea or a coffee in their hand.

“Last season, Ken watched his beloved Crawley win and play at Wembley for the first time in their history, and was able to celebrate with the players and his fellow colleagues on the pitch at the Broadfield Stadium the following Monday. Ken embodied Crawley Town, and he will be sorely missed around the Broadfield Stadium.

“Our love goes out to Ken's wife Carol, and Ken's son Ben as well as the rest of their friends and family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CTFC Sam replied on X: “The “Get in there” will never feel the same, Rest in peace Ken, you’ve certainly earned it.”

Exeter City, who lost at Crawley on Easter Monday and whose media man Craoig Bratt is a Crawley fan, said: “From all of us at Exeter City, we send our love to Ken's family and all at the club. R.I.P TK, a true legend of Crawley Town.”

Northampton Town, who visit the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, posted: “We are so sorry to hear this. Our thoughts are with Ken's family and everyone at Crawley Town. RIP.”

Richard Kail said: “One of the first faces you'd see going to work at Crawley. One of the warmest, friendliest, most welcoming people I've ever had the pleasure of working with and meeting. We've missed you since we last saw you and we'll miss you going forward. Thank you, Ken! R.I.P”