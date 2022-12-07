Haywards Heath Town have announced the departure of manager Martin Dynan by mutual consent.

In happier times: Martin Dynan pictured when he signed Dom Pires for Heath

It comes with Heath struggling near the bottom of the Isthmian south east division and looking a long way off another claiming another play-off place, as they did last season before losing in the semi-final.

HHTFC, who brought Dynan in after parting with Shaun Saunders last season, said in a statement: “Martin has been finding the time required for the role challenging in the face of work and family commitments and in light of recent results he and the club have decided that the time is right to part company.

“All at HHTFC would like to place on record our thanks to Martin for his work for the club during his time here, Martin will always be a welcome visitor to Hanbury Park.”

Chairman Steve Isherwood commented: “Martin has worked tirelessly to try to improve things on the pitch for us over the past few months, but with the increasing levels of pressure he was under with a young family and work commitments we decided between us that the time was right for a change.

“Martin has been a pleasure to work with and I truly wish him all the best for the future. He remains a close friend both personally and of the Club. I expect that you will see him back at Hanbury Park as a Supporter in the near future.”

Assistant Manager Sam Morgan and coach James Smith will take charge of the team on an interim basis, and the search for a new Manager has already started.

