One of Sussex’s top goalscorers on the move
Davide Rodari has ended his second spell with Hastings United after turning down the club’s offer of a new contract.
His decision will alert plenty of clubs across Sussex and beyond who are on the lookout for a new goalscorer. Hs is said to have had offers from National League clubs.
Rodari has been back at the Pilot Field for the past two seasons and had been United’s top scorer – by some distance – in that time, with 18 to his name in the season just gone, even though it ended in relegation.
He originally played for Hastings between 2017 and 2021 – when he scored regularly and made headlines by scoring eight in one cup game against East Grinstead, which United won 12-3.
Rodari signed for Crawley Town in 2021 but struggled to make an impression at Broadfield Stadium and went on loan spells to Worthing, Dorking and Dartford before his Hastings return.
Hastings United said: “Following on from discussions ahead of the 2025-26 season Davide Rodari has turned down our offer of a new contract and will leave the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Davide for his efforts across the last 2 seasons and we wish him well as he seeks new opportunities in his career.”
Chairman Dean White told the HUFC website: “Davide’s record as a goalscorer at Hastings United speaks for itself and as a result he has many offers to consider from National League clubs. He is a great lad and will always be welcome back to the Pilot Field‘.”
Rodari said: ‘’It’s never easy to say goodbye to a place that feels like home. Thank you to everyone at the club for the last two years. I am sorry we couldn’t keep the club up towards the end of the season but I truly believe Hastings will get back to where they belong.
“To the fans, I love you all, and thank you for supporting us week and week out, you make this football club what it is and I’m proud to have represented the badge. This club will always hold a special place in my heart.”
