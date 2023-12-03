Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Simmons’ men are 16th as they prepare for a trip on Tuesday night to Littlehampton Town, who are one place and one point behind them in the table.

The Bears’ furthest trip so far this season saw them travel to the Garden of England but it certainly wasn’t a day for gardening with freezing temperatures below zero, a sprinkling of snow on the ground and thickening fog reducing visibility – great for polar Bears but not for the Broadbridge Heath Bears and their supporters.

The first half lacked any real quality with both teams struggling to come to terms with conditions and the heavy and uneven pitch preventing any free-flowing moves.

Broadbridge Heath in recent action at Haywards Heath | Picture: Ray Turner

The home side probably edged the first half on chances with Heath keeper Alfie Hadfield the busier of the two stoppers, but Heath did have the ball in the back of the net once when Sam Lemon broke through the Town defence and drilled a low right foot shot into the bottom corner – only for the referee’s assistant to rule it out for offside, and it remained 0-0 at the break.

That scoreline changed within a minute of the restart and with most supporters still in the warmth of the clubhouse, a long throw-in was launched deep into the Heath penalty area where Brad Peters rose above everyone to power a headed clearance away to the edge of the area, only for it to be headed straight back in to the danger area by Hythe’s Jack Steventon. Johan Caney-Bryan was quickest to react to turn the ball into the net from four yards.

The home side doubled their lead on 59 minutes when a corner from the right was played into the Heath six-yard box and the ball was missed by the Heath defenders on the near post and turned in through a crowd of players’ legs by Caney-Bryan for his second.

Heath reduced the deficit with 15 minutes left from a corner of their own when unmarked Brad Peters headed home at the near post from a Louis Evans corner.

The Bears pushed everyone forward in search of an equaliser but the home defence stood firm and held out to winando move up to sixth place.

MOM: Louis Evans

Heath boss Chris Simmons said: “It was probably one of the worst games of football I have seen with BBH, the pitch was awful, the conditions nearly as bad and allowed no football to be played, it was a game of long lhrows, corners and free kicks and they did it better than us, again probably a draw was a fair result but that’s football.”

BBH: Hadfield, Peters, Kowalczyk, Penfold, Bromage, Brackpool, Evans, Mutongerwa, Aubrey, Lemon (Campbell 80), Lindsey (Doughty 66).

Roffey 1 North Greenford Utd 2

FA Vase third round

by Martin Read

In swirling freezing fog, doing justice to a scene from Macbeth, the game ended in Shakespearean tragedy for Roffey. Their burly defence kept visiting North Greenford United – 4th in the more senior Combined Counties Premiership - at bay before Roffey took the lead - only to concede two goals in the dying minutes, the second coming long into added time, allowing no opportunity to equalise.

Roffey are top in the SCFL Division 1 and going well in cups, but in the end, somewhat depleted, the game, was cruelly snatched away from them. Greenford had five first half corners, yet were unable to make inroads after Roffey keeper Kieron Thorpe had blocked two early attacks. But, Roffey had their moments, Devon Fender just evading the goal amid end to end play, the score remaining 0-0 at the break.

During the interval Roffey Chairman Phil Gibbs said “We’re giving it our very best shot”, and that continued in the second half, when Roffey earned two corners, before Fender converted an excellent cross to put them ahead.

Two more Roffey corners followed – to Greenford’s one – then, with Roffey needing to retain possession to deny the visitors, Harvey Killeen got the ball, making no mistake, drawing Greenford level. With all still very much to play for, Killeen then twisted the knife, finding the net again at the death, disappointed Gibbs telling the County Times: “That was a big shame, we just couldn’t quite hold on.”

Once again, though, Roffey amply demonstrated they are a force to be reckoned with, more than worthy contenders to return to the Southern Combination premier division from which they were relegated at the end of last season.