'One tweet, 8 years loyal service, just gone' - Crawley Town terminate service of well-loved volunteer for 'derogatory' X post

Crawley Town have terminated the voluntary service of well-loved Carol Bates BEM following a post on X.

The founder of Crawley Old Girls has been a volunteer at the club for eight years, looking after the mascots on matchdays on weekends and weekday evenings.

Carol, who was awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2021, posted on X her views on a new survey the club was asking fans to fill in as part of a brand identity research project.

She posted screenshots of some of the questions, including ‘What animal best represents Crawley Town FC?’ and ‘If Crawley Town was a dish, what would it be an why?, and said: “And this is why you get in a CEO who knows about English football & the EFL. Someone who would know not to ask these questions to football fans. And, no, we don’t need to create a new mascot, we have a perfectly good Red Devil, after our nickname. My God.”

The post received a lot of replies including one from CEO and co-owner Preston Johnson, who said: “we’re using a (UK) brand identity firm that focuses specifically on football clubs. They know a lot more than me, you’re right. Some good points made nonetheless these questions are truly devastating. We’ll run them by you before we post the next one.”

Carol replied to Preston: “Truly devastating” is being sarcastic. I was just being factual. As a football fan of many years, the questions highlighted, imo, just don’t belong in a survey about our Club. You don’t need to run them by me, that’s what the CTSA can help you with. They know.”

Then following the final whistle of Saturday’s game against Burton Albion, Carol took to social media to let everyone know her service had been terminated.

Carol posted: “For the last 8 years I have looked after the mascots at Crawley Town, on a voluntary basis, for the Club I love and have spent time, not only on a match day but evenings and weekends to make it a good experience.

Carol Bates BEM with her British Empire Medal

“Last evening, the night before a big game, I was informed in a phone call that “my voluntary services were being terminated”. This was due to a tweet I made and I was told I had been derogatory about the Club, notwithstanding that there were many other tweets agreeing with me. The Club I love and have supported for many years which I want to be thriving and successful. No warning that I shouldn’t have given an opinion, just a quick call and immediate termination of my voluntary services. I didn’t have a contract or code of conduct and have previously shared the same opinion with no feedback.

“I’ve loved looking after the mascots for 8 years and have always had good feedback. That won’t be happening again now. I’ve always been polite & respectful when I’ve volunteered and always communicated with people within 24 hours of an email at evenings and weekends.

“Anyway, I’m gutted I wasn’t able to turn up today and look after the mascots after only speaking to the parents a few days ago.

“Back to own clothes and being on the terrace at 2.50 instead of 3.02. One tweet, 8 years loyal service, just gone.”

Carol Bates is the founder of Crawley Old Girls

That post has been viewed by 1.7 million people on X.

Crawley Town declined to comment.

Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) said they were ‘disappointed by the decision.

A CTSA statement said: “The CTSA would like to express their disappointment that Carol Bates BEM has been removed from her position as mascot volunteer. We would also like to thank her on behalf of all the Crawley Town supporters for her time, hard work and dedication as a volunteer ensuring that mascots experienced a fantastic time at Crawley Town FC.

“Here is just one of many positive reviews Carol received in her role as a mascot volunteer; ‘You couldn’t have been more welcoming and the experience wouldn’t have been anything like it was without you!’ Her invaluable contributions to the match day experience for hundreds of children over many years will be sorely missed.”