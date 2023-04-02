One year on: 49 celebration, action and fan pictures from the day Littlehampton Town reached Wembley

It was a day that went down in Littlehampton folklore – and will remain there forever. The day Littlehampton Town FC won their FA Vase semi-final against Loughborough Students at The Sportsfield to clinch a trip to Wembley.

They won 4-0 that day in front of a delirious crowd of more than 3,000 to set up the following month’s March to the Arch, which thousands from the town made.

They might have lost the final to Newport Pagnell Town but April 2, 2022, lives on in the memory of all who were present.

On this page and the ones linked are some of the best photos from the day – taken by Martin Denyer, Stephen Goodger and Chris Hatton – and below you can relive how the match unfolded, as we reported it on the day.

1st minute - Unbelievable scenes at the Sportsfield as player joint-manager George Gaskin fires them ahead in 38 seconds - finishing clinically past keeper Ben Whiting after good work by Dion Jarvis in Golds' first attack.

10 - A flurry of corners as the Students try to hit back - but Town repel them.

14 - A great chance for 2-0 as Tom Biggs plays in Gaskin after a Golds counter attack but he shoots at the keeper and it remains 1-0.

19 - Lucas Pattenden works space on the left for a shot but it's deflected - the headbanded wideman is causing plenty of problems for Loughborough, but the Students are enjoying their share of possession and attacking moments.

35 - It's 2-0! A spell of corners for the home team and the last one finds the head of skipper Jordan Clark at the far post and he directs it back across the goal and into the top corner of the net - the Sportsfield roars again!

37 - Loughborough so close to a goal back as George Ward hits one against the underside of the bar after they get a dubiously awarded free-kick in the Golds half. There'd have been protests had that gone in.

43 - 3-0? No! Gaskin flicks in a free kick from wide on the left and the players are off celebrating but the linesman's flag is raised for offside.

Half-time - Littlehampton Town 2 Loughborough Students 0

51 - Pattenden makes progress down the left and the ball breaks for Biggs who beats a defender but then hits a left-footed shot high and wide of the keeper's near post.

53 - Half a chance for Aaron Capon as he chases a long ball over the top but he can't control it and the keeper gathers.

55 - Two Golds shots are blocked by desperate defenders as the hosts look for a killer third.

56 - 3-0! Shay Wiggans belts in No3 as the ball falls to him from one of a series of corners. Game over?

64 - Alex Duncan replaces Pattenden in Golds' first change.

70 - Lee Garnham replaces Liam Humphreys for the hosts, who remain firmly in control at 3-0 up despite a couple of half-chances for the Students.

75 - Almost four but Loughborough clear a shot off the line following another corner.

79 - All over now! Gaskin rolls in the fourth from close range after a lightning Golds break down the left by Jarvis.

89 - A nasty facial injury to Wiggans casts a bit of a shadow over the things - but no sooner has play restarted than the final whistle blows, sparking delirious scenes as fans race on to the pitch to mob the players. 'Wember-lee, Wember-lee,' is the chant - and that's where the Golds are heading!

1 . Littlehampton Town v Loughborough Students, FA Vase semi-final, 2022 Littlehampton Town v Loughborough Students, FA Vase semi-final, 2022 Photo: Martin Denyer, Stephen Goodger and Chris Hatton

2 . Littlehampton Town v Loughborough Students, FA Vase semi-final, 2022 Littlehampton Town v Loughborough Students, FA Vase semi-final, 2022 Photo: Martin Denyer, Stephen Goodger and Chris Hatton

3 . Littlehampton Town v Loughborough Students, FA Vase semi-final, 2022 Littlehampton Town v Loughborough Students, FA Vase semi-final, 2022 Photo: Martin Denyer, Stephen Goodger and Chris Hatton

4 . Littlehampton Town v Loughborough Students, FA Vase semi-final, 2022 Littlehampton Town v Loughborough Students, FA Vase semi-final, 2022 Photo: Martin Denyer, Stephen Goodger and Chris Hatton