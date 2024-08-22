Reading's Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan has two goals in two games and has been rated as League One's top player so far.Reading's Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan has two goals in two games and has been rated as League One's top player so far.
Ones to watch: Crawley Town star included in League One's best players after the opening days of the season, joining players from Lincoln City, Burton Albion, Wrexham and Stockport County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 09:28 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 09:35 BST
The season is young – but these could be the players to watch this time out.

This list has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best performing players around League One after the opening days.

And it features one very familiar face, who has starred in Crawley’s great opening start to the season.

Take a look at the list and see which player has made the cut in the number six spot.

Who do you think will be the ones to watch this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms.

See our website for the latest Reds news.

8.53

1. Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading)

8.53 Photo: Getty Images

8.32

2. Billy Bodin (Burton Albion)

8.32 Photo: Getty Images

8.24

3. Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln City)

8.24 Photo: Getty Images

8.02

4. Lloyd Jones (Charlton Athletic)

8.02 Photo: Getty Images

