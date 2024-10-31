Robbie Blake says the Rocks will get a boost being able to call upon Harvey Whyte and Hayden Gale for Saturday’s vital Isthmian premier division game against Cheshunt at Nyewood Lane.

Both players should be available after time out injured but Bognor will be missing the hard-working Calvin Davies who is suspended.

Blake knows avoiding defeat against 17th placed Ambers in the encounter is crucial after his side slipped to the bottom of the table following results last week.

Midfielder Doug Tuck has also returned to the fold but the likes of Ben Anderson and Lucas Pattenden are still missing, with Craig Robson out for the season.

The Rocks ended their last game - v Cray Valley - strongly in defeat, but now points and wins are needed | Picture: Tommy McMillan

And Blake said: “There is an old saying which goes, ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’. That is certainly applicable to the situation we find ourselves in at Nyewood Lane at present -- but I have total and utter belief we can pull away from danger and get our season back on track.

“Yes, we have been blighted with injuries to key players and for fear of repeating myself that has been significant for us. We are starting to see some of our influential players who have been side-lined come back into first team reckoning and, with all things being equal, this should surely help our cause. I am hopeful that both Hayden and Harvey will be in contention for selection but we can’t call upon Calvin because he is serving a one-match suspension through collecting five yellow cards.

“My job is to reinforce the need to maintain our fighting spirit and to sharpen up at both ends of the pitch. It’s no secret that our defending has let us down in the campaign so far meaning that we always need to score a couple of goals to have a chance of getting a result in any given game, seemingly. Up top we need to take our chances when they arrive, it’s as simple as that.

"We get the chance to do that as we host Cheshunt and given that we are now bottom of the table it is of course imperative that we get some sort of result to use as a platform. It’s important that you try to find positives from any situation and I can certainly do that in terms of the development of our younger players over this tricky period.

"The lack of experience personnel has meant that we have had to draft in youngsters, such as Toby Kingswell and Preston Woolston and although it’s not ideal to blood them in the perilous position in which we find ourselves, it has certainly fast-tracked their journey into football at this standard and will ultimately be beneficial as their careers continue.

"I am continuing to look at our possibilities with recruitment and I’ve been watching games to try to pinpoint players who we might be able to bring in to strengthen our squad. In this pursuit, we are not alone of course and the number of managers coaches and scouts I’ve seen at these games tells you that good players are always in high demand."