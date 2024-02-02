Davide Rodari and John Ufuah were both on target as Hastings Utd beat Hashtag | Picture: Scott White

The Us have surged into the Isthmian premier division play-off places with back-to-back home wins over Hashtag United and Margate.

Davide Rodari and John Ufuah scored first half goals as Hashtag were beaten 2-0 on Saturday, while Rodari got two, Ufuah one and Kian Moynes the other in Tuesday night’s 4-0 victory over Margate.

It’s put United fourth – right in the thick of the play-off race – and Agutter said it was quite an achievement given how far down the table they were earlier in the season.

Kian Moynes celebrates United's fourth goal v Margate | Picture: Scott White

They will look to strengthen their position further when they visit bottom side Kingstonian tomorrow – a game Agutter says will be much harder than the league table suggests. Then they host Horsham on Tuesday.

Agutter said: “We played really well and scored an early goal in both games to set the tone – that enabled us to gain control and dictate possession.

"We’ve been producing some really nice passages of play, with variety to our game, and creating proper high-quality chances, not just half-chances or long-range efforts.

"Now we have to enjoy where we are and see it as an opportunity.

"We’ve worked incredibly hard to get where we are – from where we were – and we believe we can do something exciting.

"We’ve earned this opportunity – now let’s take it.

"We will aim to be squeezing more out of the players, keep learning, keep doing the basics well, and see where that takes us.”

Saturday’s win was watched by a remarkably big crowd – 2,547, a number some Football League clubs would be happy to greet.

Agutter said hard work by club officials behind the scenes to connect with local people – by going into schools, running the academy and making The Pilot Field welcoming to families and friends of players – was a major factor in boosting crowd numbers, as well as winning form.