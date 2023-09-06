Optimism, hot sun, a dislocated finger … it adds up to FA Cup excitement for Eastbourne United

Eastbourne United are on the march. An exciting 2-1 victory over Epsom and Ewell at a sunbaked Princes Park Oval on Saturday saw them into the second qualifying round of this season’s Emirates FA Cup.

It is not easy to define, but there honestly is something special about the FA Cup. So often, the two clubs have history with each other – although United had not met their Surrey visitors for several seasons, and never in the Cup. But a knockout competition of any kind heightens the excitement, ad although replays have returned this season for the first time since before Covid, you know that every FA Cup tie will be a story of victors and vanquished.

Above all, even for clubs respectively in Step Five and Step Six, it is the sense of being a small part of something far more momentous and prestigious: the oldest Cup competition in football. However briefly, your club takes its place in the A to Z of the English football – from Arsenal to, umm, York City. And the Princes Park winners would be a mere ten rounds from Wembley!

Princes Park itself has been noticeably spruced up lately, and the club has definite ambitions under the leadership of chairman Matt Thompson. Planning permission for a new 3G, to be installed next May, was granted last month, and the mood among United loyalists was optimistic as they gathered in bright summer sunshine.

Eastbourne United celebrate their late winner v Epsom and Ewell | Picture: Joe Knight

Anthony Storey’s United have started the season strongly, unbeaten in all competitions, while the aptly-named Epsom (and Ewell) Salts have been less successful – their only victories coming in the two previous rounds of the FA Cup. Their manager was guarded about his side’s chances: “We’re missing a couple of defenders, so you should see some goals!”

He might also have mentioned another slight selection issue: goalkeeper Harvey Keogh dislocated a finger in the previous round against the Met Police, and would bravely be playing with a special sheath around the damaged digit. Ooch! The FA Cup is all about heroes…

A healthy crowd of around 150 included many familiar United faces: the roots and the loyalties go deep, at the artisan end of the town where the Oval has served up its football for so many decades. The Town may have the Town Hall clock, and a croquet lawn adjoining. Those upstarts from the former Langney Sports, a mile to the north, may have the stellar ambitions. But United are United, and like Sussex, they won’t be druv…

Epsom had brought a fair few – so often, at this level, it’s all about families. Indeed, the visitors included one family of four generations, from former club secretary, through current club secretary, to current player, to the two-year-old junior in his push-along car. Swap that lot for the Premier League? No, thank you.

Eastbourne United on the ball v Epsom and Ewell | Picture: Joe Knight

But if United were favourites on paper, it was not evident in the early action. The home side had slightly more of the ball, and they did pass up a great chance in just the second minute with Callum Barlow headed just wide of the left-hand post. But the Salts looked organised and well-shaped, with a couple of old and wise heads directing operations from central defence.

Goalkeeping hero Keogh was called on to punch one shot away at full stretch, with his father and mentor watching and wincing from the touchline. But Epsom were growing nicely into the game, with some impressive pace up front, and a standard out-ball to their lightning quick winger Ethan Nelson-Roberts. United took a while to come to grips with him, allowing him alarming amounts of space – but the visitors failed to profit in terms of actual goal attempts.

Half-time arrived goalless, although with two yellow cards for each team. And United then began where they had left off, with good possession and pressure – which paid off within minutes of the re-start, when from a recycled free-kick, a cross from the outstanding Tigana Quebe fell perfectly for Barlow to thunder a volley into the right-hand corner for 1-0.

On a hot afternoon with only a hint of onshore breeze across Princes Park, falling behind was the last thing the Salts needed. To their credit, they stayed in the game, and with under 15 minutes left they snatched an equaliser. A free-kick to the back post was tussled for, miskicked, and then fell to Ashley Snadden who poked the ball in through a chaotic goalmouth.

Off to the Surrey Hills for a Tuesday night replay, then? But United responded splendidly – aided by Epsom’s naivety in conceding at least four needless free-kicks, which allowed the home side to press higher and higher into their defensive territory.