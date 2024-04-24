Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Marigolds made sure they’ll be in the south east division again next season when goals from Dion Jarvis, Nodirbek Bobomurodov, George Gaskin and Josh Short secured a 4-1 Sportsfield win over Burgess Hill Town.

Joint boss Mitch Hand said: “I’m ultimately relieved but at the same time frustrated.

"We were brilliant Saturday. We were dominant throughout and it goes to show the ability has always been there – I genuinely think we’ve just lacked confidence.

Littlehampton Town's players pose for a team picture last Saturday at the final game they will play in front of the old stand, due to be replaced in the summer | Picture: Stephen Goodger

"We always knew this season would be a tough one and although we won’t ever celebrate finishing just outside the bottom two, it was actually a culmination of a four-five year period for the club.

"Our success on the pitch posed a real problem for the club – we were forced to make the necessary changes to the ground in a much quicker timeframe than normal.

"The chairman asked us to sustain for a two-year period at this level while work was done on the changing rooms, the stand and so on, and we’ve done that.

"We’re trying to grow the club at a sustainable rate and we all feel that come August the facilities will finally match the level we compete at.