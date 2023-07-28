Out with the old, in with the new? Eastbourne Borough have changed ownership, manager, almost an entire playing squad, and the club badge. Why not add a lorryload of new seating too?

Supporters arriving at Priory Lane tomorrow (Saturday), for the Sports' final pre-season friendly against AFC Wimbledon, will be impressed to see the main stand renewed with five hundred brand new seats - installed to a very tight timetable after the old, battle-weary seating was removed last Sunday.

A small but inspired touch by new owner Simon Leslie: one of the club’s best loved and most influential figures, Mike Spooner, is remembered in the naming of the club’s new coffee kiosk! Mike, who was Borough’s CEO, died of cancer in 2018. His many friends will be raising a cappucino…

Simon is making a huge impact at the Lane. He is no absentee landlord, but visible - and approachable - every working day at the club. Borough wasn't built in a day, but this new Borough is being reshaped day by day, and supporters are being won over. Last Saturday another four-figure crowd watched Mark Beard's reshaped squad earn a 1-1 draw - and gain valuable playing minutes - against a Charlton Athletic XI.

Spooners - named after a much-loved former Sports chief | Picture - contributed

The Sports took an early lead through an Alfie Bridgman scorcher, before being pegged back in the second half by a re-energised Addicks side. Then on Tuesday Beard took his squad to Barnet for a full contest against the National League club. A 2-2 draw preserved Borough's unbeaten record in friendlies so far - although results are only secondary.

Beard cuts a figure of unflustered authority, both on the touchline and in his coaching sessions, and his work-in-progress is definitely progressing. With the playing squad effectively complete - and fighting fit after their four-day training camp in South Wales - we are beginning to see the style and tactical approach.

On initial evidence, it is front-foot and built on speed and movement. In the ninety minutes against Charlton, it was hard to recall a conservative pass back to the keeper, or a sequence of half a dozen purposeless passes without crossing the half-way line. Indeed, Mark's chosen team shape for the first half was close to revolutionary.

Try assessing any team in the first five minutes of a match. Your first question will very probably be: three centre-backs, or two in a flat back four? Well, Beard's Borough lined up with just one! The impressive Danny Quick ruled from the back, with two full-backs on either side, and two defensive midfielders, Brad Barry and Yaser Kasim. Priory Lane spectators haven't see that formation since the 1960s days of England's Billy Wright (and some of them are old enough to remember it...)

New seating goes in for fans in the main stand at Priory Lane | Picture: contributed

Add in split strikers in Stefan Vukoje and Fletcher Holman, and even Jay Beckford as a false nine, and you have a tactical masterclass before your eyes. Lots of one-touch, lots of "keep the ball moving and see where it takes you!". This season could be rather fun.

The pace and energy will carry Beard's side a long way - but there is one other dash of reality to add in. The Langney weather was unseasonably cool and breezy - and those old Priory Lane diehards will happily warn Mark and his coaching staff that it isn't all sunshine.