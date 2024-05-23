Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the end of an era and the start of a new one at Littlehampton Town’s Sportsfield ground – with the demolition of their old main stand to be followed by construction of a new one.

Work has now started on the new stand with the enabling works being completed for the diversion of all the electrical services to a new position.

Demolition of the old stand has been completed including the removal of the asbestos cladding and roofing, steel framework, wooden floors, wooden seating and brickwork.

Now the new concrete footprint of the new stand has been laid.

The old stand at the Sportsfield - now demolished | Picture: LTFC

Existing concrete and brickwork is being used wherever possible in the new concrete base for the stand to save the environmental impact, and any old metal and cabling from the old stand will be recycled for scrap.

The new stand will be constructed in a project due to last from next week to the middle of June.

Upon completion of the new stand, new electrical services, a PA,system and communication systems will be installed, tested and commissioned.

The base for the new stand is laid | Picture: LTFC

A bit of history gone for Littlehampton Town Football Club,but Progress for the Future and our Community

When Littlehampton Town won promotion to the Isthmian League in 2022, they entered the world of having to deal with numerous ground improvements.

The majority of their existence umtil then had been spent in Sussex-based football,and the limitations of their Sportsfield ground were never in question.

However,if the Golds were to stay at step four, in the Isthmian League South East, and establish themselves for the future,major changes would need to take place at the Sportsfield.

The pleasing symmetry of the spectator stand at the Sportsfield positioned on the Berry Lane side of the ground has long been an attractive feature, being built over 100 years ago.

With its steel framework supports, asbestos roofing/cladding and wooden seats and flooring, the stand had seen its best days and was no longer fit for purpose.

As the stand was beyond the state of repair, Littlehampton Town decided to demolishit and relace it with a new and improved 150-seater stand.

Once completed, this will allow the club to focus their attention on the logistical challenges of maintaining senior football at a venue where they co-exist with the Cricket Club,and other sports at the site in St Floras Road.

A few words from the club Chairman,Rob (Mac) Mcalees

Club Chairman Rob McAlees said: “We are a community club progressing for the future and for everyone within our local area and beyond.

"Our targets for last season have all been met and we secured our position in the Isthmian Leage south east division, where our aims are much higher for next season – and the new stand will become part of the future.

"We continue working alongside the cricket club in making the Sportsfield a better place for the future for everybody and for all sports.

“I want to thank all our sponsors for their continued loyalty and support and say how thankful we are in having their financial help season upon season – and also thanks go to all our new sponsors.”

Littlehampton FC’s history dates back to 1896, with the club moving the newly opened Sportsfield in 1900.

The Sportsfield’s cricket and football pitches actually overlap each other during the end of the cricket season and the start of the football season, so the football club have to remove barriers and temporary walkways from the football pitch area for cricket fixtures and then re-instate in time for the next football match, this continuing until the cricket season has ended.

The old stand was destroyed by fire in December 1920, but an insurance claim went towards a new stand the following year. After some league changes entry was gained into the Sussex League in 1928, and this lasted until the competition was renamed the Southern Combination League.

Liitlehampton changed their name to Littlehampton Town in 1938, and then in 1953 changed their colours from blue to yellow, leading to the adoption of the Marigolds’ as the club nickname.

During the 1950s improvements were made to spectator facilities with covered terracing on both sides of the main stand.

Numerous changes and improvements were made after that with new changing rooms and a clubhouse in 1975, and in 1989 floodlights were installed around the perimeter of the football pitch, without encroaching on to the cricket pitch.

In the 1990-91 season the Golds fought their way into the first round proper of the FA Cup where they entertained Northampton Town but lost the match 4-0 in front of a capacity crowd of 4,000.

In 2021-22 the Golds had a remarkable season in winning the SCFL premier division and the RUR Cup double and also reached the final of the FA Vase at Wembley losing 3-0 to Newport Pagnell.

From their league success and promotion in that season, the Golds were promoted to the Isthmian League south east division and with that success came the task of bringing the Sportsfield up to the required standards.

Town have spent considerable time and money in refurbishment of the changing rooms, referees’ room, food outlets and new floodlights.

The demolition of the old stand marks the end of an era for Town – but the next chapter, with the new stand about to be built, is an exciting one.

Littlehampton Town are searching for more sponsors as they spend out on their new main stand.

The club have a number of sponsorship packages available and hope businesses, supporters or other locals will get behind them.

Regarding the new main stand, a main sponsor packages is available for a three- year period which would include your company sign or logo either on the front or back of the stand, and / or the inside of the structure.

Also available are: Pitchside Advertising Banner, Tunnel Fencing Banner leading out to pitchside, Matchday Sponsorship, Matchball Sponsorship, Matchday Programme Advert, Website Advertising, Lifetime Plaques to be installed on the front of the New Stand.