It’s a ‘play-off for a play-off place’ – and Chichester City want a huge crowd inside Oaklands Park to cheer them on.

City bosses hope 1,000 or more will pack into the ground to see Saturday’s shootout with Dover Athletic, which will decide which one of the two clubs claim fifth place and a prized Isthmian premier division play-off place.

The fact City are going into the final day with a chance of promotion is astonishing. No-one thought they’d be promoted from the Isthmian south east last year – but they were, via the play-offs. Even fewer thought a club of their size and budget could hold their own at step three – but they have done more than that.

Now manager Miles Rutherford wants the club to make the most of the chance they have earned – and enjoy Saturday’s showdown to the full.

Ready for one last push - Chichester City's squad and staff are looking forward to their clash with Dover | Picture: Neil Holmes

"We’re delighted to have kept this going until the final day. We knew if we could stay within touching distance of Dover until now, it would set up the last game nicely,” he said.

"We have to win – it’s as simple as that. They only need a draw so we need to approach the game as we have approached games all season and try to win.

"They’re a good side – when we went there early in the season they scored every time they got into the box and won 5-2. But we’ve come a long way since then and it should be a great game.”

Whoever does finish fifth will be away in a play-off semi-final to the side finishing second – one of Horsham, Billericay and Dartford. And City would also be away in a play-off final if they were to reach it.

Chi set up Saturday’s decider wth two Easter wins.

Isaac Bello and Emmett Dunn got two each as City won 4-0 at home to Cheshunt on Good Friday, then Lewis Rustell scored the only goal of Monday’s visit to Whitehawk.

"Friday’s first half was one of our best displays of recent weeks – the game was won by half-time,” Rutherford said. “We knew it would be hard at Whitehawk but we battled well.

"Now we aim to give a good account of ourselves on Saturday. It would be great to see 1,000 there – we urge any local fans with no game to go to, or even anyone who’s not watched before, to get along and enjoy what should be a great occasion.”

City coach Darin Killpartrick said his players showed true ‘warrior’ spirit to win at Whitehawk and set up the final-day drama. “They deserve all the support we can get on Saturday – they have been outstanding this season and to have this to look forward to on the final day is amazing,” he said.