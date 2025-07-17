Pagham and Bognor Regis Town take plenty of pre-season positives

Pagham FC fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Bognor Regis Town in a closely contested pre-season friendly at Nyetimber Lane, with a 70th-minute goal from Simba Mlambo ultimately enough to separate the sides in a fixture that saw spells of promise from both teams.

A massive crowd of over 400 turned out at The Covers Arena to watch the derby, creating a lively atmosphere under the summer sky as both sets of supporters added to the occasion, eager for a first look at their sides ahead of the new campaign.

The opening 45 minutes were cagey, with both sides easing into their rhythm amid humid conditions. Pagham showed composure in possession, looking to build from the back, while Bognor, with their experienced midfield, pressed high in moments to disrupt the home side’s tempo.

The best chance of the half fell to Pagham on 32 minutes when a well-worked move down the right found their striker in space inside the box, only for Bognor’s goalkeeper to produce a sharp low save, pushing the effort around the post.

Goalmouth action as the Lions host the Rocks - pic: Roger Smith

The match saw an unusual pause midway through the half when the referee had to halt proceedings after appearing to get something in his eye, giving players a brief, unofficial drinks break while the official received assistance from his linesman to clear the issue.

The second half saw the customary flurry of pre-season changes, with the managers keen to assess their squads and give game time to trialists and youth prospects.

Bognor began to take a slight foothold in the game, with Callum Laycock leading the line impressively. His aerial presence allowed the visitors to progress quickly, with several flick-ons enabling wingers and midfield runners to exploit the channels.

In the 70th minute, Bognor found their breakthrough. Horsted broke down the left-hand side, driving past his marker before slipping a slick, low ball across the Pagham penalty area. The cross evaded the Pagham defenders, allowing Mlambo to arrive at the back post to knock the ball home with composure, giving Bognor the lead.

Despite Pagham’s attempts to respond, including a late half-chance from a deep free-kick that caused a scramble in the Bognor box, the visitors defended resolutely, with the back line organised and the goalkeeper handling aerial threats confidently.

The match concluded with Bognor seeing out the 1-0 victory to take the local bragging rights in this pre-season derby, offering a promising sign for the Rocks ahead of their competitive campaign.

Pagham, while disappointed with the result, will take positives from a first half in which they created the game’s clearest opportunity and showed defensive organisation for long spells in front of a strong home crowd.

Pagham manager Lemmy reflected post-match: “It was a good workout for us. The lads showed quality at times, especially first half, and we were unfortunate not to take the lead. Pre-season is about building fitness and working on our patterns, and we saw that, results don’t matter right now, performances do”

Pagham will now prepare for their next pre-season test 0 at Storrington this Saturday – followed by AFC Portchester next Tuesday looking to continue fine-tuning their shape.