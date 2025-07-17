Pagham edged out by Bognor Regis Town - but Lions put six past Storrington

Pagham FC fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Bognor Regis Town in a closely contested pre-season friendly at Nyetimber Lane, but the Lions hit six in their weekend visit to Storrington.

A crowd of over 400 turned out at The Covers Arena to watch the Rocks derby, creating a lively atmosphereas both sets of supporters turned up eager for a first look at their sides ahead of the new campaign.

The opening 45 minutes were cagey, with both sides easing into their rhythm in humid conditions. Pagham showed composure in possession, looking to build from the back, while Bognor, with their experienced midfield, pressed high in moments to disrupt the home side’s tempo.

The best chance of the half fell to Pagham on 32 minutes when a well-worked move down the right found their striker in space inside the box, only for Bognor’s keeper to produce a sharp low save.

The match saw an unusual pause midway through the half when the referee had to halt proceedings after appearing to get something in his eye, giving players a brief drinks break while the official received assistance from a linesman to clear the issue.

The second half saw the customary flurry of pre-season changes, with the managers keen to assess their squads and give game time to trialists and youth prospects.

Bognor began to take a slight foothold in the game, with Callum Laycock leading the line impressively. His aerial presence allowed the visitors to progress quickly, with several flick-ons enabling wingers and midfield runners to exploit the channels.

In the 70th minute, Bognor found their breakthrough. Ashton Horsted broke down the left, driving past his marker before slipping a slick, low ball across the Pagham area. The cross evaded defenders, allowing Simba Mlambo to arrive at the back post to knock the ball home.

Despite Pagham’s attempts to respond, including a late half-chance from a deep free-kick that caused a scramble in the Bognor box, the visitors defended resolutely to take the win.

Lions manager Lemmy Ewen said: “It was a good workout for us. The lads showed quality at times, especially first half, and we were unfortunate not to take the lead. Pre-season is about building fitness and working on our patterns, and we saw that, results don’t matter right now, performances do”

Pagham’s first away friendly of the year saw them travel to Storrington on Saturday in what proved a statement performance, with a 6-0 victory that showcased sharpness in front of goal and control in possession.

From the outset. Pagham dominated the ball, controlling the tempo with patient, confident play while also demonstrating the ability to step up the gears.

Sustained pressure led to the breakthrough midway through the first half, with a well-worked move resulting in a composed finish from inside the area. The second came shortly before the break as a cut-back was swept home with clinical precision to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Pagham’s ruthlessness became the story of the second half. Once the third went in just after the restart, Pagham played with freedom, shifting the ball quickly and confidently.

A well-taken fourth arrived after a turnover high up the pitch, the forward driving into the box before finishing across the keeper. The fifth was a result of a flowing move that started from the backt.

The sixth and final goal came in the closing stages, a sign of Pagham’s fitness and hunger, with another quick attack leading to a tidy finish from close range.

Next up for Pagham is a home friendly against AFC Portchester at The Covers Arena on Tuesday night.