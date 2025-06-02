Pagham FC players pick up awards
It was Isaac Glanfield's and Alfie Davidson's night as they won seven awards between them.
Full list of winners: Manager’s Player of Year: 1st team Alfie Davidson, U23s Rubin Millar, U18s Freddie Chipp-Smith; Players’ Player:-1st team Alfie Davidson, 23s Liam Holden, 18s Stan Naylor; Top Goalscorer: 1st team Evan Harris, 23s Isaac Glanfield, 18s Isaac Glanfield and Jacob Taylor; Supporters’ Player : 1st team Alfie Davidson, 23s Isaac Glanfield; 18s Jamie Arnell and Rubin Millar. Young Player of the Year: Isacc Glanfield; U18s Coaches’ Player: Connor Millar; Clubman of the Year: Aaron Miller.
We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.
Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.