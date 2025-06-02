Pagham FC players pick up awards

Following on from a highly successful charity game between Pagham FC and Bognor Regis Town FC’s managers and coaches, the Lions clubhouse was packed once more for this year’s presentation night.

It was Isaac Glanfield's and Alfie Davidson's night as they won seven awards between them.

Full list of winners: Manager’s Player of Year: 1st team Alfie Davidson, U23s Rubin Millar, U18s Freddie Chipp-Smith; Players’ Player:-1st team Alfie Davidson, 23s Liam Holden, 18s Stan Naylor; Top Goalscorer: 1st team Evan Harris, 23s Isaac Glanfield, 18s Isaac Glanfield and Jacob Taylor; Supporters’ Player : 1st team Alfie Davidson, 23s Isaac Glanfield; 18s Jamie Arnell and Rubin Millar. Young Player of the Year: Isacc Glanfield; U18s Coaches’ Player: Connor Millar; Clubman of the Year: Aaron Miller.

Award winners at Pagham FC - picture: Roger Smith

