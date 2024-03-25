Pagham FC v Newhaven FC - the match in pictures

Both sides had chances to edge it but both keepers remained unbeaten, keeping the Lions in mid-table and making a slight dent in the Dockers’ title bid – they are second, a point behind Steyning.

Before the game club captain Darryl Wollers was given a trophy by manager Jason Mines to mark his 200th appearance for Pagham.

See pictures by Roger Smith on this page and the ones linked – or, if you are looking on the Observer app, by scrolling down.

Pagham v Newhaven and Lions captain Darryl Wollers is rewarded for his 200th appearance for the club by manager Jason Mines

