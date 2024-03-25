Pagham FC v Newhaven FC - the match in pictures

Pagham v Newhaven in the SCFL premier - it finished 0-0Pagham v Newhaven in the SCFL premier - it finished 0-0
Pagham claimed a creditable point when they held SCFL premier title contenders Newhaven to a 0-0 draw at Nyetimber Lane.
By Steve Bone
Published 25th Mar 2024, 07:30 GMT

Both sides had chances to edge it but both keepers remained unbeaten, keeping the Lions in mid-table and making a slight dent in the Dockers’ title bid – they are second, a point behind Steyning.

Before the game club captain Darryl Wollers was given a trophy by manager Jason Mines to mark his 200th appearance for Pagham.

