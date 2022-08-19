Pagham pick off Poppies

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the three-hour journey down in the 34C heat, the Lions started brightly and the game had similarities to the win over US Portsmouth, including – as it turned out – the final scoreline.

Lions boss Del Chester said: “For all of our early football we failed to create a decent opening and got caught with a long ball into the channel which Bournemouth managed to work across the box to put them 1-0 up.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a good response from us and we were quickly on level terms after some good passing resulted in Alfie Davidson putting an excellent ball in the box from the right hand side which the Bournemouth defence struggled to deal with, turning into their own net.

Pagham have had a good start to the Wessex League season | Picture: Roger Smith

“Once again, due to our own mistakes, Bournemouth found themselves 2-1 up. From our goal kick and not competing higher up the pitch, the ball was hit straight back through the middle and it caught our defence wide apart. Credit to the Bournemouth striker who calmly despatched his finish.

"The character of the team was never in question, though, and we were always confident that we were still in the game.

After a few contentious decisions and a couple of heated moments on the touchline, we were awarded a penalty as George Cody was clipped just inside the box.

" Stan Bridgman converted for his third of the season and it was 2-2 at the break.

“Second half we were much the dominant side and the only worry came from injuries sustained for both our centre halves.

"We had a reshuffle and a debut for Preston Woolston, who is just 16, saw him slot in at left back for the last half hour and hold his own in what was still a very competitive game.

"Chase and Litterick were immense for us defensively and with the introduction of Phil Turner through the middle, we soon went ahead with his first goal for Pagham since his return to the club.

"His physical presence was too much for Bournemouth at this stage and 2-3 soon became 2-4 as Ross Edwards smoothly stroked the ball into the top left corner to give us all three points.

"It was a great afternoon for us, capped with another 16-year-old, Freddie Chester, getting his first appearance at senior level for the last 15 minutes.

“Bringing these youngsters through is a huge part of what we want to achieve as a progressive club and we will continue to develop them over the course of the season.