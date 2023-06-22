Pagham to face Littlehampton Town and Chichester City among five friendlies

New Pagham manager Jason Mines gets the chance to put his players through their paces in a string of Nyetimber Lane friendly matches that the club have announced.

Mines, who took over recently with No2 Ryan Pharo after Del Chester and Michael Hamm departed, can run the rule over his charges during five home games throughout July.

It comes as he looks to rally his troops for the new campaign after their return from the Wessex League to the Southern Combination Premier Division.

Lions chairman Marc Hilton says the friendlies provide a great opportunity for the squad to come together. He said: "The lads have looked sharp in training but the real test will be coming up against the quality sides that are coming to Nyetimber Lane next month.

Some summer training for Pagham FC's players

“We look forward to welcoming back Pagham fans new and old to come along and get a flavour of what we are trying to achieve at the club this season.”

Pagham host Petersfield Town on July 1 at 1pm, Moneyfields on July 11 at 7.30pm and Littlehampton Town on July 15 at 1pm, before welcoming Chichester City on July 18 at 7.30pm and finishing the summer games with the visit of US Portsmouth on July 22 at 1pm. They also plan to play a yet-to-be-confirmed away fixture on July 8.

Meanwhile, the Lions have announced the appointment of Ben Richer and Shane Sexton as dual U23 managers. Hilton added: "Working together with both the U18 side and first team squad they will offer the perfect path for player progression."