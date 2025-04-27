Pagham v Little Common in pictures: Commoners' point sees off relegation threat

Pagham v Little Common, SCFL premier divisionPagham v Little Common, SCFL premier division
Pagham v Little Common, SCFL premier division

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Apr 2025, 20:19 BST
Pagham and Little Common ended the SCFL premier division season with a 1-1 draw at Nyetimber Lane – and it’s fair to say it meant more to the visitors.

Common’s point was enough to see them finish two points and two places above the second premier division relegation spot – which went to Loxwood after their defeat to a late, late goal at Crowborough. Their demise also saved Shoreham on goal difference.

At Pagham, Adam Smith put Common ahead just after the half-hour but Ronald Kardos quickly pulled the Lions level – and that’s how it ended.

Pagham finished 16th and both sides can now take a break before plotting their 2025-26 campaign.

See pictures by Roger Smith from the match on this page and the ones linked – or just y scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app. Get local football in the Bognor Observer and Bexhill Observer later in the week.

1. Pagham v Little Common pictures by Roger Smith (19).JPG

Pagham v Little Common, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

2. Pagham v Little Common pictures by Roger Smith (18).JPG

Pagham v Little Common, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

3. Pagham v Little Common pictures by Roger Smith (20).JPG

Pagham v Little Common, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

4. Pagham v Little Common pictures by Roger Smith (13).JPG

Pagham v Little Common, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

