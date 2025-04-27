Pagham v Little Common in pictures: Commoners' point sees off relegation threat

Common’s point was enough to see them finish two points and two places above the second premier division relegation spot – which went to Loxwood after their defeat to a late, late goal at Crowborough. Their demise also saved Shoreham on goal difference.

At Pagham, Adam Smith put Common ahead just after the half-hour but Ronald Kardos quickly pulled the Lions level – and that’s how it ended.

Pagham finished 16th and both sides can now take a break before plotting their 2025-26 campaign.

See pictures by Roger Smith from the match on this page and the ones linked – or just y scrolling down the single page if you're on the Observer app.

