Pagham v Little Common in pictures: Commoners' point sees off relegation threat

Common’s point was enough to see them finish two points and two places above the second premier division relegation spot – which went to Loxwood after their defeat to a late, late goal at Crowborough. Their demise also saved Shoreham on goal difference.
At Pagham, Adam Smith put Common ahead just after the half-hour but Ronald Kardos quickly pulled the Lions level – and that’s how it ended.
Pagham finished 16th and both sides can now take a break before plotting their 2025-26 campaign.
See pictures by Roger Smith from the match on this page and the ones linked – or just y scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app. Get local football in the Bognor Observer and Bexhill Observer later in the week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.