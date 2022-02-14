Pagham v Peacehaven and Selsey v Shoreham - SCFL in pictures

Ryan Morey and Grant Radmore were on target for the Lions but they were held 2-2 by Peacehaven in the premier division. Over at the High Street Ground the division one points were shared between the Blues and Shoreham in a 1-1 draw, Liam Bush the Selsey scorer. See pictures from both games by Chris Hatton on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football in the Chichester Observer, Bognor Observer & Worthing Herald on Thursday.