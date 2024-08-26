Pagham v Shoreham in the SCFL premier divisionPagham v Shoreham in the SCFL premier division
Pagham v Shoreham - SCFL premier clash in Roger Smith's pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Aug 2024, 15:37 BST
The spoils were shared between Pagham and Shoreham in the Bank Holiday Monday SCFL premier division clash at Nyetimber Lane.

Alfie Davidson was on target for the Lions after Danny Jones gave the Musselmen an early lead.

See pictures from the draw by Roger Smith on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the page.

1. Pagham v Shoreham pictures by Roger Smith (16).JPG

Pagham v Shoreham in the SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

