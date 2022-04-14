Painful: Why it's turning into a struggle for Chichester City

City’s form has been up and down all season but they have now lost three in a row in the league, all without scoring, and been knocked out of the Sussex RUR Cup by league-below Littlehampton Town.

Rutherford points to key players they have been without but says that shows how short the squad is on the quality and strength needed to succeed at Isthmian south east level.

Rutherford says some players have been turning in ‘flaky’ and ‘fairweather’ performances and must do better.

Chichester City press against Littlehampton - but it ended in defeat / Picture: Neil Holmes

He hopes the final three league matches – starting at home to East Grinstead on Friday evening – will bring a vast improvement.

After Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Herne Bay, where their late-goal curse struck again, City looked on course to reach the RUR semis, leading the FA Vase final-bound Golds 2-0 and 3-2 before losing 4-3 at the end of extra-time. Rutherford told us: “I take some of the blame but for the past few weeks we have been without players like Gicu Iordache, Jamie Horncastle, Connor Cody, Callum Overton and Lloyd Rowlatt at times, for a variety of reasons.

“They’re big players and I’ve not replaced them. We’ve gone with what we have but we are way short.

Action from the City-Littlehampton clash / Picture: Chris Hatton

“Against Littlehampton I’d say we had more ability but they had better desire and work-rate. They have a great winning mentality at the minute and it showed.

“At 2-0 up we didn’t punish them. We thought we could stroll through it – and we got beaten.

“We’ve got to look at what’s wrong. We need four, five or six players when looking at what we might do next season. We’re okay on 4G and nice pitches but when it gets tough we’ve got no leaders. Sometimes we get outworked or even beaten up.

“Some of our players have to be up for the fight more than they are. It’s unacceptable. Some are flaky in places, fairweather. It’s been a painful time for us.”