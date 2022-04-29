Parkinson's UK will benefit as Bognor Regis Town take on Chichester City

The Nye Camp outfit go head to head with City at Oaklands Park at 3pm in a game arranged to raise both funds and awareness for the cause.

The Rocks' season concluded last Saturday with a 1-0 reverse at Enfield Town in the Isthmian premier division -- which meant Blake's men finished 9th in the standings.

Now Blake is readying his squad for one last hurrah, all in support of a fantastic charity. He said: "It's a great cause and we are delighted to be able to take part and hopefully raise as much money as possible. On the day we will choose from a squad with both senior players and youngsters. We're hoping for a great turn out and would urge Rocks fans to come and support the initiative."

Bognor take on Chi City for charity this weekend / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Parkinson's disease is an age-related degenerative brain condition, meaning it causes parts of your brain to deteriorate. It's best known for causing slowed movements, tremors, balance problems and more.

Bosses at Parkinson's UK say they close to major breakthroughs: "Funding the right research into the most promising treatments, we get closer to a cure every day.

"Until then, we're here for everyone affected by Parkinson’s. Fighting for fair treatment and better services. Making everyone see its real impact.