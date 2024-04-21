Action from Eastbourne Borough's final-day 3-2 win at Braintree - the Sports have stayed up with six points to spareAction from Eastbourne Borough's final-day 3-2 win at Braintree - the Sports have stayed up with six points to spare
Party time for safe Eastbourne Borough – 57 pictures from a final-day win at Braintree

Eastbourne Borough were able to breathe a sigh of relief before travelling to Braintree for their final National League South game of the season – with Thursday night’s defeat for Taunton Town meaning the Sports survive in the relegation battle.
By Steve Bone
Published 21st Apr 2024, 13:41 BST

That meant it was party time for Borough at Braintree – and they celebrated with a brilliant 3-2 win against one of the sides in the play-off places.

Yahya Bamba and Alfie Bendle put Borough 2-1 up after the Essex side scored first but it looked set to finish 2-2 – until Imran Uche scored a Borough winner deep into time added on.

That meant Borough finished six points clear of the relegation zone – an amazing effort considering they were seven points adrift in just a couple of months ago.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the game on this page and the ones linked and get all the reaction from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

