Paterson strikes to give Bognor Regis Town much-needed win at Corinthian-Casuals

A late strike by sub Matt Paterson earned Bognor Regis Town a 2-1 win at Corinthian-Casuals – their first Isthmian premier victory since November.

Some early optimism for the home side was swiftly muted as Robbie Blake's men solidified their defensive shape, brought themselves into the game, then opened the scoring. Only a moment after centre-back Cameron Black’s headed effort was ruled out by the officials, Nathan Odokonyero made the breakthrough.

Picking up the rebound after Dan Gifford’s shot on the turn had smacked the crossbar, Odokenyero was able to pick his spot and beat Callum Coulter to give the away side the lead in the sixth minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Fevrier’s Casuals didn’t allow that opening blow to deflate them, though, as the end-to-end nature of the game continued. Still with less than 10 minutes on the clock, the hosts won a corner and Luke Stokoe’s in-swinging effort had too much on it for the visitors to properly clear.

The Rocks celebrate their late winner against Corinthian-Casuals | Picture: Trevor Staff

Simba Kudyiwa rose highest as a sliced attempted clearance dropped back into the box, his standing jump enough to reach the ball first and deliver a clean headed effort that rattled the underside of the crossbar before sneaking over the line. The centre-back’s first goal for the club brought Casuals back level in the breath-taking opening exchanges.

Ayoola had a good chance for the hosts when his run was picked out brilliantly by Ricardo Thompson who chested down and released his team-mate with a looping ball over Bognor’s defensive line, but the striker’s effort sailed over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that, the Rocks began to take control. Black’s ariel ability again caused problems, nearly giving the visitors the lead after he met a floating Walter Figueira corner and headed downward, only to be denied by Coulter’s right hand and a last-ditch clearance as we went into the break with the score at 1-1.

If there were any concerns that this game would fizzle out in the second half, they were quickly dispelled when Isaac Olaniyan forced another save within seconds of the restart. But if the home fans thought they’d ridden their luck when Coulter parried away the long-distance effort, they may have struggled to believe what came after. A training ground routine from a wide free-kick that skimmed across the floor allowed a shot on goal which struck the outside of the post and landed back at the feet of Harvey Whyte who this time elected to launch the ball into the box for Odokonyero to meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor were well supported at Corinthian-Casuals | Picture: Trevor Staff

His headed strike was again pushed away by Coulter but only onto the onrushing Regis man whose first-time effort rattled the underside of the bar and gave a grateful Casuals side the chance to finally clear the danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an electric game as brilliant bits of individual skill and 50-50 challenges constantly had the fans up on their feet but neither side was able to convert their chances and take the lead as we approached the 70th minute. But that breakthrough nearly came for the Casuals, when Lovatt’s outside of the boot pass found Dowridge, who again forced his way into the box before unleashing an effort on goal that was sharply deflected, initially looking to have wrongfooted Cahill, only for the goalkeeper to readjust and thrust out a strong right palm to parry the ball away. \

It seemed clear that the decisive blow was still to come in this game, though. First, Bognor substitute Paterson was able to turn his man on the edge of the box, only to be denied by the onrushing Coulter. The loose ball fell to Odokonyero but he somehow contrived to hit the post before Halsey cleared off the line, somehow keeping the scores level.

But the Casuals’ luck finally ran out in the 86th minute as Patterson, who had given his side the ascendancy since coming on, was picked out by fellow substitute Alfie Bridgman and this time he was able to beat Coulter with a textbook header from the penalty spot which took a small deflection past the Casuals keeper and into the net.