Patience pays off for Eastbourne Town as Saltdean are sunk

Eastbourne Town bounced back from a midweek defeat to Hassocks with a fine 2-0 SCFL premier win over Saltdean.

Town had been dealt a blow with James Hull being recalled by Hastings United, leaving attacking options short.

Boss Jude Macdonald listed a much-changed sidewith Delwin Duah and Fletcher Holman both starting.

Saltdean made an unusual last-minute change putting keeper Josh James in attack and calling on Sypridon Kokas to go in goal.

Leon Greig is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the opening goal for Eastbourne Town against Saltdean | Picture: David Tungate

Ten minutes in, Tyler Capon made a great run forward before smashing the ball into the side netting. A long distance shot from Nathan Hover forced a save from Kokas.

Ollie Davies flicked an effort over Kokas, who had come charging off his line, but the ball fell just wide..

The Tigers began to get forward with good link-ups in midfield and Yolo Mafu attempted a bicycle kick which fell into the hands of Chris Winterton.

James had a good shot for Saltdean but it was 0-0 at the break.

After the restart, sub Anesu Sisimayi set up a shot for Fletcher Holman before James went on a run forcing a save from Winterton.

In the 55th minute Davies charged forward and sent it wide to Jack Murphy, who passed it sweetly into the feet of Leon Greig. He took a touch and smashed the ball into the top corner, making it three goals in five in the league.

Sisimayi went down injured before numerous Saltdean players seemed to get cramp. Eventually Town got their second. Capon was fouled in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Capon stepped up to take the penalty and placed it beautifully into the bottom corner.

Saltdean looked dejected and Town continued to create plenty of chances courtesy of Holman and Davies, but neither could find that third goal.