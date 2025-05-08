Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham are prepared to play the waiting game to ensure they can recruit the right calibre of players needed to give the Rocks a fighting chance of success next season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bognor bosses have a clear idea of what they want to achieve in terms of assembling a squad that will be able to earn the right to get back to step three football after enduring a difficult campaign last term that saw them relegated.

They finished second from bottom in the Isthmian Premier division table — 12 points from safety — with a measure of how much they struggled evident in the fact that they managed to concede a whopping 100 goals in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rocks will now contest next season either in the Isthmian South East division or the South Central division.

Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham know who they want in their suqad for next season at step four | Picture: Trevor Staff

Howell, who took over with Birmy at the end of last year after Robbie Blake vacated the post following a dismal run of defeats, has called for patience from supporters eager to discover the identity of players staying and arriving.

The former No.2 to Blake said: “We have had a clear idea of who we want to come in since we took over to be fair but it’s never going to be that easy during a season for all sorts of reasons. Now we have a fresh start.

"We will speak to players in more depth over the next week and then start planning from there. We need to make sure we have pen to paper -- we have players who have said they want to stay -- but we want to have this confirmed before we announce anything for obvious reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very confident of getting a good squad together for the start of next season having spoken to lots of players. We will need to be a little bit patient over the next couple of weeks but we are hoping to announce our plans sooner rather than later.”

However, one player who will not be in the Nye Camp ranks come the curtain-raiser next August is attacker Jasper Mather. The former Met Police goal-getter, who hit 14 league goals in 36 appearance (six as sub) last season as well as bagging one cup goal, took to social media to announce he was leaving the club after arriving two seasons ago.

Mather said on X, formerly Twitter: "It’s with a heavy heart that my time at Rocks has come to an end. It’s been a real honour to play for the club and the amazing supporters. Thank you for everything and good luck!"