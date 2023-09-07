Pattenden could give deflated Bognor Regis Town a lift after FA Cup woe

Lucas Pattenden is winning his race to be fit for Bognor's Isthmian premier division clash at Enfield Town on Saturday -- potentially providing boss Robbie Blake with the spark he needs to lift his deflated side.

The Rocks bowed out of the FA Cup in the first qualifying round at underdogs Burgess Hill Town last week in a shock 2-0 reverse and it was the manner of defeat in a lacklustre display that was of most concern to the Nyewood Lane gaffer.

Winger Pattenden, signed in the summer from Littlehampton Town, picked up a foot injury in the win at Canvey Island at the end of last month and has been on the side lines since then.

But he looks set to return to the squad, along with dynamic striker Dan Gifford, missing because parent club Farnborough Town didn't want him cup tied.

The Rocks were second best at Burgess Hill | Picture: Tommy McMillan

And Blake says he is looking for a response from his players at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium after the ignominious cup exit at the hands of Isthmian League South East division Hillians. He added: "The loss at Burgess Hill was unacceptable and the lads know that. We can't dwell on it but instead we must learn from it; individually and collectively it wasn't good enough. So, let's look to rectify that loss with a performance worthy of the name of this football club.

"We have the chance to go again and we go there with confidence, based on our league performances so far in which we have shown character and spirit and at times produced some fine football and scored some good goals.

"Lucas looks like he will be ready and Dan Gifford will be back with us and that increases the competition for places which is always good. Also, Dan Smith has had another game under his belt and will have had another week of training so we will benefit from him gaining more fitness after his lay-off through a foot injury.”

Opponents Enfield sit in second spot in the league standings and have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far, a run that gives Blake every indication that the Rocks must be on their game to come away with a result.

Lucas Pattenden could return this weekend