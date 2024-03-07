Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After Isthmian premier division matches at Concord Rangers and at home to Whitehawk were lost to the weather this week, Pattended told of his desire to get back to business on the pitch.

Winger Pattenden, 24, has been out for a month with a hip injury, and the fortunes of the Rocks have definitely been affected by his absence. But the good news for Rocks supporters and manager Robbie Blake is that Pattenden, signed from Littlehampton Town in the summer, will start training again on Thursday with a view to integrate himself back into full training and a return to the match day squad.

If everything goes to plan with the dynamic attacker’s rehabilitation, it could mean that he plays part in the away game at Wingate & Finchley later this month. But that really is a best case scenario.

Lucas Pattenden in Rocks action against Hashtag United | Picture: Trevor Staff

Pattenden admits he has been a frustrated onlooker as Blake’s men seem to have lost some spark up front with his absence. And he says he can’t wait to be back in action in the green and white.

He added: “Yes, it has been frustrating to miss out because I just love playing but I got to the point where I needed to rest the injury and I think it has done me the world of good and I hope to come back sooner rather than later. I will do some light training first and be cautious and build it from there.”

Pattenden, who recently signed a contract at the MKM Arena until the end of next season, has definitely been one to catch the eye for the Rocks this season.

And it is hard to imagine his displays haven’t caught the eye of clubs higher up the football pyramid. But he insists he is happy at Bognor and points to the enjoyment he gets from playing under Blake, and with his teammates, as a key factor in his contentment.

He said “For me enjoying my football is very very important and I’ve not really thought about anything other than doing my best for Bognor. The club is close to my home and it just feels right to be part of what the club are trying to do, I’m loving it and can’t wait to get back.”

Pattenden‘s brother, Jasper, has just signed a new deal with League One Wycombe Wanderers. And the fixture list and distance between them means they rarely get to watch one another play.

But the Chairboys’ midfielder was on hand to watch Bognor claim a 2-0 victory over Horsham in the Isthmian premier division at the MKM Arena on Boxing Day.

“He was able to come that day because he wasn’t in the Wycombe travelling squad through injury, and I think he really enjoyed it, and liked the way we played,” said Pattenden.

Boss Blake acknowledges his side have carried less of an attacking threat without the jet-heeled wide-man, adding: “Yes, ideally you want your best players on the pitch, and Lucas is certainly one of those. We’ve had to be careful with the injury and will be keeping a close eye on his progress, but hopefully he’s now on the road to recovery and can come back soon.