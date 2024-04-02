Paul Mullin and co watch out, the Crawley Town boys are coming for you - opinion

Scott Lindsey and the Crawley Town players celebrate in front of the fans at Newport County on Easter Monday | Picture: Steve Herbert

The emphatic victory in Wales was Reds biggest ever away win in the football league.

Such was Scott Lindsey’s men’s dominance the home side didn’t get a kick all afternoon.

The win projected Crawley back into the play offs after Easter Monday defeats for both AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham, with the Gills and newly appointed Managing Director Joe Comper taking an absolute battering themselves going down 5-1 at Harrogate.

Next up for the Reds are trips to high flying Mansfield and Wrexham.

But such is the confidence of the players at the moment I wouldn’t put it past us to get results at both of those places as well.

It’s an unbelievable turnaround in fortunes from a team tipped by many to be relegation cannon fodder once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two hundred and thirty Crawley fans travelled to South Wales and created an unbelievable atmosphere all afternoon.

The away followings have been very impressive all season, and with the supporters coach already sold out for the Tuesday night trip to Wrexham, we can guarantee a brilliant following already at the racecourse, for what is surely going to be a brilliant night of football.