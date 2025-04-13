Peacehaven and Telscombe beat Petersfield Town - the match in pictures

The Tye kept their hopes alive by beating one of the sides in the top five, Petersfield Town, 2-1 on Saturday, the goals scored by Mohamed Kahdum and sub Callum Joseph Esnouf.

They’re four points off the play-off places with only three games to play – but in an exciting race for the knockouts, Crowborough, Haywards Heath, Crawley Down Gatwick and Petersfield occupy second to fifth at present – but Eastbourne United, Roffey, Peacehaven and Newhaven are all still in with a shout.