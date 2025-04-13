Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town, SCFL premierPeacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town, SCFL premier
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town, SCFL premier

Peacehaven and Telscombe beat Petersfield Town - the match in pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Apr 2025, 17:45 BST
It’s a long shot – but Peacehaven and Teslcombe could still gatecrash the Southern Combination premier division play-offs.

The Tye kept their hopes alive by beating one of the sides in the top five, Petersfield Town, 2-1 on Saturday, the goals scored by Mohamed Kahdum and sub Callum Joseph Esnouf.

They’re four points off the play-off places with only three games to play – but in an exciting race for the knockouts, Crowborough, Haywards Heath, Crawley Down Gatwick and Petersfield occupy second to fifth at present – but Eastbourne United, Roffey, Peacehaven and Newhaven are all still in with a shout.

Hassocks wrapped up the premier title a fortnight ago.

See pictures from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town by Paul Trunfull on this page and those linked.

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town, SCFL premier

1. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (30).jpg

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town, SCFL premier

2. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (1).jpg

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town, SCFL premier

3. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (10).jpg

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town, SCFL premier

4. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (29).jpg

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Petersfield Town, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeacehavenTelscombeCrowboroughHaywards Heath
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice