Jack Pearce has again had praise from across the football world after travelling to Buckingham Palace for the award of his MBE.

The Rocks chief was awarded the honour in the King’s Birthday Honours List for more than half a century of service in football.

He has served the FA for a quarter of a century and the Rocks for an amazing 54 years.

Pearce was vice-chairman of the FA and an FA Council member. And he is also as busy as ever with the Rocks, instrumental running things behind the scenes at a club where he spent more than 30 years as first-team manager.

Jack Pearce with his MBE | Picture via BRTFC

When news of the award broke, the club’s general manager Simon Cook paid tribute to Jack. He said: “It is quite incredible to think that having joined Bognor as a player in his early 20s, he would go on to serve his club for well over 50 years as manager and chairman, and make such an impact on English football that he would be appointed to such senior roles as Vice Chair of the FA and Chair of the National League. To cap it all he now has a thoroughly deserved MBE for services to football.”

Pearce said at the time he was delighted to be honoured.

He told us: “In accepting it, I would like to pay tribute to everyone – from players to administrators – who has helped me in all my years in football.

"There are far too many to mention but I have worked with some wonderful people over the years.”

His Palace trip sparked a wave of compliments, with many Rocks fans and other clubs saying it was well-deserved.

On the field, the Rocks visit Horsham on Boxing Day and host Hastings on Saturday.