Disappointed – but not downbeat. That’s how Selsey FC’s players and management are feeling after an agonising defeat on penalties at the end of their SCFL Division 1 play-off semi-final against Epsom and Ewell.

​Boss Daren Pearce said: “Going out on penalties is never nice but with both sides cancelling each other out, there had to be a winner and unluckily for us it was Epsom this time.”

After guiding the Blues to sixth spot in the division, Pearce watched as his team lost 6-5 in the shootout despite some early heroics from Syd Davies.

The manager added: “We will no doubt go again next season once we've assessed this defeat and got ourselves back together to get planning pre-season ready for another go at SCFL Division 1.

Selsey in yellow put presure on the Epsom goal | Picture: Chris Hatton

"At the start of this season we set ourselves the target of reaching the play-offs and with our best finish in the league to date we achieved our goal.

"But we just couldn't cross the line to finish in the final with the chance of promotion at stake.”

Epsom were tough opponents and both sides created a few half chances but neither defence would budge and with the score still 0-0 after 90 minutes, penalties it was.

And when it went to sudden death, the Epsom keeper was the hero.

Selsey's keeper Syd Davies saves Epsom's first penalty but finshed up on the losing side 6-5 | Picture: Chris Hatton

Pearce said: “The players can be pleased with another good solid campaign and will no doubt come back stronger next season.

"But with only one side gaining automatic promotion and one other going up via the play-offs it will be another closely contested league next time around.

“We’d like to thank all the fans.who have supported the club this season and who travelled up on Saturday.

"We look forward to seeing you all again next season.

"Pleaee keep an eye out for our pre-season fixtures coming out over the next few weeks.”

Brighton Electricity 0 Bosham 1

SCFL Division 2

The final week of the season saw Bosham get through three games to see out their campaign – and two wins and a draw meant that Tony Hancock’s charges secured a fifth place finish.

That and strong cup showings means it’s been a quality season for the Robins and there’s a bright future for the new term.

On April 22 the Robins travelled to Rottingdean and sealed a thumping win on the road with a goal from Marco Giambelardini, with a trademark bicycle kick, along with two from top marksman Lewis Rustell and one fromJoe Boschi.

On Wednesday the Reds played their last home match of the season at Walton Lane and a crowd of 80 saw an absorbing game against a tough St Francis Rangers side.

Despite going behind they regrouped and got a deserved point from Lewis Rustell who headed home a cross from Giambelardini late on.

Last Saturday the Reds travelled to the Withdean in Brighton to face basement side Brighton Electricity.

Bosham had seven youth graduates in the starting line-up (above) - Joe Boschi, Ed Kennett, Harry Spicer, Lewis Rustell, David Castanheira, Toby Alford and making his full debut, Lewis Fairchild.

Bosham started brightly with the experience of Pat Bulbeck and Louis Bell marshalling the troops.

Just past the quarter hour Rustell had a golden chance to break the deadlock when through on goal but dragged his shot wide to leave keeper Ant Scott breathing a sigh of relief.

Soon after the half hour, Rustell added to his burgeoning goal tally to open the scoring. A searching ball from Louis Bell pierced the home defence and Rustell pounced on to it and fired into the bottom corner to put the Robins into a deserved lead.

The hosts were stunned but Reece Coghlan came close to levelling right on half-time, only for his effort to go past the post.

In the second half Rustell continued to torment the defence and saw three good chances go by.

The Reds were vulnerable to a counter-attack from the hosts and almost came undone on several occasions, particularly from Kevin Wokobi drawing a superb save from Harley Redman.

Late on a couple of scything challenges on Bosham players drew the wrath of the bench but only yellow cards were brandished.

Bosham brought on James Wilson late on as the Robins nursed themselves over the line to a narrow win a deserved high finish in the league table.

Bosham look forward to a deserved rest but pre-season will be fast upon them before the new term gets going in late August.

ALAN PRICE